Pulmuone To Showcase Restaurant-Quality Asian Meal Solutions At 2025 IDDBA Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among the products on display for tastings will be consumer-favorites, including Pulmuone's Pad Thai with Chicken, Teriyaki Udon with Chicken and Stir-Fry Udon with Korean BBQ Style Beef. These favorites are part of a revitalized meal kit collection that has been completely reformulated to meet rising consumer demand for elevated, Asian-inspired restaurant-quality meals at home. The upgraded offerings feature more protein and vibrant vegetables, paired with bold, authentic sauces – all designed to deliver satisfying and convenient Asian flavors in minutes.

"As Asian cuisine continues to gain popularity with consumers, Pulmuone is proud to be a leader in the category," said Ted Hsueh, Director of Fresh Ready Meal at Pulmuone. "Our upgraded line of Asian meal kits and meat potstickers reflects that momentum, with improvements in flavor, protein and packaging designed to meet the evolving tastes and expectations of today's shopper and offer restaurant-quality options that deliver authentic taste and everyday convenience."

Pulmuone will also feature popular items such as Stir-Fry Noodles with Mongolian-Style Beef, Chicken Potstickers, Pork Potstickers, and Beef Potstickers. The potstickers, now reintroduced with a gyoza-style shape and a flavorful five-spice dipping sauce, have been specially reformulated to deliver a burst of taste and enhanced flavor.

Pulmuone's retail footprint continues to expand nationally, with products now available in club stores and major retailers such as Aldi, Target, HEB and Ahold. Pulmuone products have recently launched in Kroger divisions including Louisville, Nashville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Roundy's, Dillons and King Soopers, marking a significant milestone in its expansion.

The booth experience at IDDBA will reflect Pulmuone's dedication to both quality and approachability, where visitors can sample the full product line in a warm and welcoming environment. Live cooking and tastings will showcase the company's fresh, convenient offerings, emphasizing the balance of authentic taste and everyday ease.

Visit Pulmuone at the 2025 IDDBA Show at Booth #3717. For more information, visit or Pulmuone's social media channels including Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about the 2025 IDDBA Show, please visit .

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with over 65 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Plantspired, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa .

