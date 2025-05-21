Relocity Honored With Three Awards At 2025 FEM Emmas, Cementing Its Leadership In Global Mobility

Relocity FEM EMMAs Americas WINNER

Relocity won three prestigious 2025 FEM Americas EMMAs: Destination Services Provider of Year, Best Partnership, & Outstanding Contribution for William Taylor.

- Klaus Siegmann, CEO & FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Relocity , a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility, is proud to announce it has been recognized with three prestigious awards at the 2025 FEM Americas EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards), presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management. These honors include Destination Services Provider of the Year, Best Partnership Between Two Service Providers (alongside Johnson & Johnson and Sirva), and the Outstanding Contribution to Global Mobility in the Americas, awarded to Relocity's Senior Vice President of Business Development, William Taylor.The FEM EMMAs are widely regarded as the premier awards program for global mobility and international HR professionals, honoring innovation, leadership, and impact across the Americas region. This year's ceremony took place on May 15 at The Warwick Melrose in Dallas, Texas, where leaders in the industry gathered to celebrate excellence across 23 award categories.“These awards reflect the strength of our team, the innovation behind our platform, and the trust our partners place in us,” said Klaus Siegmann, CEO & Founder of Relocity.“Whether its pioneering technology to support relocating employees or building best-in-class partnerships, our goal has always been to improve the relocation experience with empathy, intelligence, and measurable results.”Destination Services Provider of the YearRelocity received the top honor in destination services for its flexible and data-driven model that blends high-touch support with cutting-edge technology now for the third consecutive year. Judges cited the company's hourly billing structure, scalable platform, and high employee satisfaction rates as standout features, stating:“Relocity's innovative app features and hourly billing for cost optimization demonstrate their flexible approach and ongoing commitment to excellence. High employee satisfaction and utilization rates highlight their impact.”Best Partnership Between Two Service ProvidersThe company was also recognized for its strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva, which leveraged Relocity's platform to dramatically reduce onboarding timelines and enhance the employee relocation experience. Judges praised the alliance, commenting:“Loved the highly innovative mobile app that dramatically slashed J&J's time-to-hire from days to hours, significantly improved employee experience, and achieved cost savings... Streamlined, tech-y, and cool! Bravo!”Outstanding Contribution to Global Mobility in the AmericasRounding out the wins, William Taylor was honored for his distinguished contributions to the mobility industry. Recognized for his cross-sector leadership and ability to build bridges between corporate clients and service providers, Taylor was described by FEM as:“A brilliant 'bridge-builder'... generous in sharing knowledge and a great ambassador for the mobility discipline.”These awards follow Relocity's double win at the 2024 FEM EMMAs and further validate its commitment to advancing the future of global mobility through thoughtful innovation and trusted partnerships.To learn more about Relocity and its award-winning solutions, visit .About The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM)The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distill best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as our Conference in Amsterdam. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters. See the FEM website:About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility - helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move - domestic, international, managed, and lump sum. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world's leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.

