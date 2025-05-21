New Music Alert Heaven Rules From Music Legend Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr

Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heaven Rules from Music Legend Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr, son of one of the greatest blues musicians in the world, the late John Lee Hooker.Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr. Announces New Gospel Single“Heaven Rules”Music legend Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr., son of the iconic blues musician John Lee Hooker, proudly introduces his latest gospel single, Heaven Rules, set for release on June 13, 2025.Artist Location: USA and GermanyBorn in Detroit, Michigan, 73 years ago, Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr. carries a remarkable legacy as the son of one of the world's greatest blues artists. A two-time Grammy Award nominee and recipient of a lifetime achievement award in the blues genre, Hooker Jr. began his musical journey at age eight. His life, however, was marked by profound challenges, including addiction, drug-related crimes, and multiple prison sentences across Michigan, Texas, California, and Canada. A survivor of being shot twice, stabbed, homelessness, and multiple drug overdoses, Hooker Jr. found redemption through faith in Jesus Christ during his time behind bars.Now a beacon of hope, Reverend Hooker has transitioned from blues to gospel, sharing the Good News through his music. Heaven Rules is the lead single from his upcoming third gospel album, set for release in May 2025.Beyond music, Hooker Jr. holds an Associate's Degree, a Bachelor's Degree in Ministry, a Master's Degree in Counseling, and five units of Clinical Pastoral Education. He has served as a Palliative Care Chaplain at Kaiser and Sutter hospitals and was recently promoted to International Chaplain by Jurisdictional Prelate Bishop Mario Gaines of C.O.G.I.C. International.Currently residing in Germany with his wife, Birgit, Reverend Hooker ministers in men's and women's prisons across the country. He is on tour in the U.S., including a stop to minister at four prisons in Alaska. Adding to his inspiring journey, he recently published his memoir, From the Shadow of the Blues: My Story of Music, Addiction, and Redemption.Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr. is a gospel artist, international chaplain, and motivational speaker dedicated to sharing his story of redemption and faith. From a storied musical lineage to a life transformed by grace, he continues to inspire audiences worldwide through music and ministry.@ReverendJohnLeeHookerJrFor interviews, media inquiries, or bookings, contact Reverend John Lee Hooker Jr. at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

