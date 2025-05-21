Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam Announces Date for 2026 National Vote

Vietnam Announces Date for 2026 National Vote


2025-05-21 09:10:47
(MENAFN) The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has officially scheduled the next national election for March 15, 2026, as reported by a news agency on Wednesday.

This election will elect deputies for the 16th NA and members of People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

The 16th NA's inaugural session must take place within 60 days after the election, while the newly elected People's Councils are expected to hold their first sessions within 45 days.

Additionally, lawmakers approved a resolution on Wednesday to reduce the current term of the 15th NA and the People's Councils by three months.

As a result, the current term will end in April 2026, rather than July, as originally planned.

MENAFN21052025000045017169ID1109577489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search