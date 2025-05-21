403
Vietnam Announces Date for 2026 National Vote
(MENAFN) The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has officially scheduled the next national election for March 15, 2026, as reported by a news agency on Wednesday.
This election will elect deputies for the 16th NA and members of People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.
The 16th NA's inaugural session must take place within 60 days after the election, while the newly elected People's Councils are expected to hold their first sessions within 45 days.
Additionally, lawmakers approved a resolution on Wednesday to reduce the current term of the 15th NA and the People's Councils by three months.
As a result, the current term will end in April 2026, rather than July, as originally planned.
