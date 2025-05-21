Sheikha Mayassa Inaugurates Exhibition Exploring Cultural Role Of Food In Islamic World

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, inaugurated the exhibition "A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World" at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA). It is exploring the cultural role of food across the Islamic world and within Muslim traditions.

The compelling exhibition is organized by MIA in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and will be on view till November 8, 2025.

It is curated by Senior Curator of Decorative Arts & Design, Lusail Museum, Dr Tara Desjardins and Curatorial Affairs Researcher, Museum of Islamic Art, Teslim Sanni.

This exhibition is also a legacy project of the Years of Culture initiative, a program of collaborations between Qatar and partner countries that seeks to nurture mutual respect and understanding by building long-term cultural, social and economic ties.

Director of Museum of Islamic Art, Shaika Nasser Al Nassr said to QNA that food has always been a powerful expression of culture, identity, and hospitality across the Islamic world. With A Seat at the Table, MIA is proud to present an exhibition that not only celebrates the beauty of culinary traditions but also invites reflection on how this food continues to shape the present. This collaboration with LACMA, inspired by their seminal Dining with the Sultan: The Fine Art of Feasting exhibition, has allowed us to build a uniquely local perspective, weaving together the historical and the contemporary to tell a story that is deeply resonant and richly layered.

Featuring artworks and objects from the collections of MIA, Qatar National Library, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Lusail Museum and Qatar Museums' General Collections, the exhibition highlights the central role dining plays in Islamic cultures.

Additionally, the exhibition delves into the evolving culinary traditions of the Islamic world, revealing both the distinctions and common threads that have shaped its rich gastronomic heritage over time.

Al Nassr said that the exhibition is presented in five main sections that reflect the diversity of culinary traditions in Islamic societies and highlight the richness of this cultural heritage throughout the ages.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Nassr explained that the exhibition offers an immersive experience, beginning with the "Breaking Bread" section, which focuses on the concepts of continuity, change, and the spirit of community through representing the tannur, a traditional oven used by different cultures from around the world to bake various types of bread, including Arabic bread, Iranian flatbread, and Yemeni Lahoh bread.

She added that the "Food and Faith" section explores Islamic customs related to food, displaying manuscripts and artifacts bearing Quranic verses. It also highlights Islamic occasions associated with food, namely Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.

Moreover, the "Itinerant Ingredients" section explores the history of global exchanges that arose as a result of the spice trade and the transfer of food ingredients along ancient trade routes, all the way to Qatar. It also showcases the intertwined historical relationship between food and medicine in Islamic civilizations.

Al Nassr added that the "Dining with the Sultan" section offers a glimpse into the traditions of banquets in the courts of kings, where royal banquets were a symbol of wealth and influence, the grander the occasion, the more elaborate the dishes. Attending these lavish banquets required the wearing of fine clothing and the use of luxurious utensils, along with entertainment shows that added to the palace atmosphere.

The final section, "Contemporary Cuisine: We Are What We Eat," exhibits modern food habits through three key themes: agriculture as a tool for nation-building and a way to shape identity; the growth of fast-food and food-truck cultures; and farm-to-table practices that emphasize a return to "slow food" and sustainability in food production and consumption.

Al Nassr noted that each section of the exhibition features a video clip of a contemporary chef preparing a dish that embodies the traditions of their community, along with a series of interactive displays for children and families, allowing them to engage in practical activities inspired by the exhibition's content.

During the media tour, Dr. Tara Desjardins and her colleague Teslim Sanni gave a detailed explanation of the exhibition's sections. They explained that the exhibition explores culinary traditions and related practices from the dawn of Islam to the present day, highlighting key historical developments in dining traditions and contemporary challenges shaping our relationship with food.

They discussed the role of trade exchanges, the importation of new ingredients, the evolution of cuisine, and the influence of banquet ceremonies and etiquette in shaping courtly culture.

A series of engaging public programs will run in conjunction with the exhibition, designed to further explore its themes and deepen the public's connection to the diverse cultural traditions highlighted by this exhibition.