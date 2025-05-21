Azerbaijani,Tajik Culture Ministers Strengthen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli and his Tajik counterpart Matlubakhon Sattoriyen have engaged in discussions following a tour of the Tajikistan National Library's collection, which houses historical and rare manuscripts, Azernews reports.

Tajik Culture Minister Sattoriyen highlighted the significance of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture as an event fostering closer ties between the two nations. She also appreciated Azerbaijan's support for the successful organization of Tajik Culture Days in Azerbaijan and praised the productive meetings held.

Minister Karimli expressed gratitude for Tajik hospitality and emphasized the importance of the friendly relations between the presidents of both countries, which underpin the development of bilateral cooperation. He referenced the signing of the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership" by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon on May 23, 2024, as a sign of strengthening ties.

He highlighted the potential for expanding cultural collaboration, mentioning ongoing support from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Dushanbe and expressing interest in developing cooperation in areas such as cinema, libraries, and cultural heritage.

He also noted the recent opening of an ICESCO regional office in Baku, which will facilitate cooperation with Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan.

Finally, Adil Karimli invited Matlubakhon Sattoriyen to attend the opening ceremony of Lachin as the CIS Cultural Capital for 2025, scheduled for early June.

Note that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan share a strong bond of friendship that has spanned centuries.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 29, 1992.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan reached a new level in 2008, when an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was launched.

Today, cultural exchanges between the national masters of classical music and the symphonic orchestras of the two countries have become traditional.

Numerous events, including cinema weeks and an international conference dedicated to the 600th anniversary of the great Tajik Persian poet, scholar, and thinker Mavlono Abdurakhman Jami, were held within the framework of the fruitful cooperation.

Days of Tajik Culture held last year was another significant event that further strengthens the Azerbaijani-Tajik cooperation.

In 2007, the Days of Culture of Tajikistan were successfully held in the cities of Baku and Ganja, while the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were held in Dushanbe in 2008.

This annual event showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of Tajikistan through exhibitions, performances, and other projects.