Alliant International University's New Master Of Occupational Therapy Program To Welcome First Students This Fall 2025 To Meet Growing Demand

With a student-centered approach and new training facility, the program's interdisciplinary faculty are ready to help future therapists develop practical and professional skills

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University , a university offering professional degree programs across fields like psychology, education, and health sciences, today announced its new Master of Occupational Therapy Program will officially welcome its inaugural class this fall. Demand for occupational therapists is growing more quickly than the average demand for other jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Alliant University is making significant investments to ensure the community can meet demand.

"Occupational therapy isn't a cookie-cutter job - you need to think holistically and take a flexible approach to help clients regain the functions that matter most to them," said Adele Breen-Franklin, Program Director. "Our new program reflects that philosophy. I am honored to work with such a passionate, varied group of instructors as we welcome students to a brand-new facility that replicates real-world conditions for students."

A graduate-level, hybrid program, Alliant's MOT curriculum is designed to equip therapists with the practical experience and interdisciplinary training they need to serve their communities. Unlike most MOT programs, Alliant's coursework includes partnerships where students complete clinical training in standard treatment settings like schools, hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as well as nontraditional experiences like equine, dance and gardening therapies.

"Occupational therapy uniquely blends art and science," said Assistant Professor Anna Do, who began her academic career majoring in psychology with a dual minor in creative writing and dance. "It's incredibly meaningful to help clients resume their daily activities, and the movement in creative fields like dance can be an excellent tool to achieve that. I'm ready to work with Alliant students to help them discover what they're most passionate about in the OT field."

The on-campus facility near the Scripps Ranch community includes a simulated acute care setting, a pediatrics lab and a working apartment so students can practice the skills they need for career success, whether they choose to work in an institutional role or in home healthcare. While traditional OT programs tend to take a siloed approach to different practice models, Dr. Breen-Franklin notes that the new Alliant program includes activities each trimester to synthesize the material students learn.

Alliant's MOT program also emphasizes professional development, providing opportunities for level-one field work in addition to online and on-campus learning. The program pairs students with faculty advisors who monitor academic progress, assess professional skills, help students manage caseloads and prepare them for board certification exams and the post-graduation job search.

"Alliant has served the San Diego community for more than 50 years, and our investment in the new MOT program and facility demonstrates our commitment to prepare leaders for the next 50 years and beyond," said Andy Vaughn, Alliant President and CEO. "With an array of innovative healthcare programs that now includes a Master of Occupational Therapy, Alliant International University graduates will continue to define the future of healthcare."

About Alliant International University

Alliant International University is committed to preparing students to become pioneers in their industries through transformative, real-world training. With over a 100-year legacy of educating and empowering professionals, Alliant is focused on hands-on learning and creating community impact. The university is APA and WASC accredited, offering professional degree programs through the California School of Professional Psychology, California School of Education , School of Nursing and Health Sciences , California School of Management & Leadership , and California School of Forensic Studies . Alliant enrolls more than 4,400 students nationwide with both online programs and on campus locations in California and Arizona. More information about Alliant and how its students and alumni impact communities worldwide is available at .

