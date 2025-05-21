Comcast Technology Solutions Selected By The Texas Rangers For Regional Sports Network

Comcast Technology Solutions Provides Managed Channel Origination (MCO) for the Texas Rangers' Regional Sports Network for Live Game Broadcasts and Related Content on Select Broadcast, Cable, and Satellite Television Platforms

DENVER, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today announced it has been selected by the Texas Rangers to provide Managed Channel Origination (MCO) for its team-controlled regional sports network, Rangers Sports Network (RSN). RSN will deliver live broadcasts of Rangers' games and related content across selected broadcast, cable, and satellite television platforms in the team's designated viewing areas.

Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Company and RSN produce and distribute games and other content. As the exclusive local-television home of the Rangers, RSN will oversee the production and distribution of game broadcasts, including selecting on-air talent, managing camera and audio resources, directing broadcast technical elements, and coordinating behind-the-scenes staffing.

CTS' Managed Channel Origination delivers a fully managed service aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing capital expenses, and future-proofing customers' ability to monetize world-class viewing experiences at scale. Managed Channel Origination provides media companies and broadcasters with a platform for unified video workflow from content acquisition through delivery, and is a core capability of the CTS SportsHub . Through this solution, CTS will manage the origination of live events, including content acquisition, commercial insertion, and distribution to MVPD partners. RSN features a broad range of live game broadcasts, pre- and post-game coverage, and other team-related content, all powered by CTS' MCO.

"The Texas Rangers have consistently demonstrated innovation and leadership in the sports world, and we're excited to support them as they take this next step in controlling their broadcasting future," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with the Rangers on this exciting venture. Our Managed Channel Origination service will help them streamline their operations, ensuring they can deliver their games to fans seamlessly, while positioning them for long-term success in an increasingly dynamic sports media landscape."

"Comcast Technology Solutions has been instrumental in supporting our vision to establish a more independent and efficient broadcast platform," said Angie Swint, Senior Vice President of Broadcast at the Texas Rangers. "Their expertise in managed services and comprehensive broadcast solutions enables us to focus on delivering an unparalleled experience for Rangers fans, while also providing us with more control over our distribution channels and future growth."

RSN has partnered with cable and digital providers to televise the Rangers' game broadcasts this season, with each distributor offering a specific channel for pregame, game, and postgame coverage. For the first time since 2014, the Rangers are also offering free over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts, with 15 games scheduled, primarily on Friday home contests. Fans outside of the Rangers' television territory can stream games via MLB.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

About the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are a Major League Baseball team based in Arlington, Texas. The team is committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience both at the ballpark and through their broadcasts. For more information, visit .

