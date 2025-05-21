Ukroboronprom Agrees On Ammunition Deliveries From NATO Supplier

MENAFN - UkrinForm) One of enterprises, which are part of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (UDI), has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with KNDS Belgium SA, known as a supplier of NATO.

The relevant statement was made by Ukroboronprom's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the document, the parties are planning to organize a joint procurement of medium-caliber rounds. Such ammunition is used to fire from automatic guns and defeat manpower, light armored vehicles, and low-flying aerial targets.

“We are gradually expanding the geography of our international partnerships, searching for and finding the new areas of interaction. This benefits Ukraine's Defense Forces and our defense industry, which seeks to integrate into the global arms industry of NATO countries,” Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC Director General Oleh Huliak noted.

A reminder that KNDS Belgium is a globally known designer and manufacturer of a wide range of ammunition. The company supplies NATO countries, the Belgian Army, and many other states.

Earlier, one of the enterprises of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Spain's Escribano. The partnership was established for the repair and maintenance of Spanish-made combat modules, joint development of the new samples of such products, and their licensed production in Ukraine.