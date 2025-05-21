Ukroboronprom Agrees On Ammunition Deliveries From NATO Supplier
The relevant statement was made by Ukroboronprom's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the document, the parties are planning to organize a joint procurement of medium-caliber rounds. Such ammunition is used to fire from automatic guns and defeat manpower, light armored vehicles, and low-flying aerial targets.
“We are gradually expanding the geography of our international partnerships, searching for and finding the new areas of interaction. This benefits Ukraine's Defense Forces and our defense industry, which seeks to integrate into the global arms industry of NATO countries,” Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC Director General Oleh Huliak noted.
A reminder that KNDS Belgium is a globally known designer and manufacturer of a wide range of ammunition. The company supplies NATO countries, the Belgian Army, and many other states.
Earlier, one of the enterprises of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Spain's Escribano. The partnership was established for the repair and maintenance of Spanish-made combat modules, joint development of the new samples of such products, and their licensed production in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment