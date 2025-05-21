Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drones Attack Sumy: One Injured, Power Outages Reported

Russian Drones Attack Sumy: One Injured, Power Outages Reported


2025-05-21 12:07:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones attacked Sumy early this morning, injuring one person and causing power outages in parts of the city.

According to Ukrinform, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook.

"This morning, Sumy came under attack by Russian UAVs. Strikes hit industrial facilities and damaged power lines, sparking fires."

Hryhorov confirmed that one person was injured in the attacks, and parts of the regional center remain without electricity. Emergency crews are working to restore power and manage the aftermath.

Read also: “White Angels” evacuate woman and son from frontline community in Sumy region

Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, added that the drones-Shahed-type attack UAVs-targeted two industrial enterprises. One facility sustained five strikes, while the other was hit twice.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 14, on May 14, Russians hit a truck with a drone in Sumy community, killing one person and injuring two others.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA

MENAFN21052025000193011044ID1109575133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search