Russian Drones Attack Sumy: One Injured, Power Outages Reported

According to Ukrinform, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook.

"This morning, Sumy came under attack by Russian UAVs. Strikes hit industrial facilities and damaged power lines, sparking fires."

Hryhorov confirmed that one person was injured in the attacks, and parts of the regional center remain without electricity. Emergency crews are working to restore power and manage the aftermath.

Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, added that the drones-Shahed-type attack UAVs-targeted two industrial enterprises. One facility sustained five strikes, while the other was hit twice.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 14, on May 14, Russians hit a truck with a drone in Sumy community, killing one person and injuring two others.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA