Russian Drones Attack Sumy: One Injured, Power Outages Reported
According to Ukrinform, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook.
"This morning, Sumy came under attack by Russian UAVs. Strikes hit industrial facilities and damaged power lines, sparking fires."
Hryhorov confirmed that one person was injured in the attacks, and parts of the regional center remain without electricity. Emergency crews are working to restore power and manage the aftermath.Read also: “White Angels” evacuate woman and son from frontline community in Sumy region
Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, added that the drones-Shahed-type attack UAVs-targeted two industrial enterprises. One facility sustained five strikes, while the other was hit twice.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 14, on May 14, Russians hit a truck with a drone in Sumy community, killing one person and injuring two others.
Photo credit: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment