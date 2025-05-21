Egyptian President, Pakistani PM Discussed India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Gaza Crisis Over Phone

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 21 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, yesterday, underscored the importance of preserving the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

During the talks, Sisi highlighted the need to find lasting political solutions to the crisis between India and Pakistan, to ensure the security and stability of the South Asian region, according to the statement.

Sharif expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts and those of other countries, to reduce regional tensions. He also praised Sisi's commitment to supporting global peace and security, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the two sides emphasised the importance of joint action to combat terrorism and extremism, in line with the active roles both countries play in their regions.

They also addressed regional issues, most notably the ongoing crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction, and called for its immediate implementation, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.–NNN-MENA