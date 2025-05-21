Egyptian President, Pakistani PM Discussed India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Gaza Crisis Over Phone
During the talks, Sisi highlighted the need to find lasting political solutions to the crisis between India and Pakistan, to ensure the security and stability of the South Asian region, according to the statement.
Sharif expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts and those of other countries, to reduce regional tensions. He also praised Sisi's commitment to supporting global peace and security, said the statement.
Meanwhile, the two sides emphasised the importance of joint action to combat terrorism and extremism, in line with the active roles both countries play in their regions.
They also addressed regional issues, most notably the ongoing crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.
Both sides reaffirmed their support for the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction, and called for its immediate implementation, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.–NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment