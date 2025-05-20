SC To Hear Today Ashoka University Professor’S Plea Against Arrest In Op Sindoor Remarks Case
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh will hear the criminal writ petition filed by Professor Khan, who has said that his arrest violates his constitutional right to freedom of expression. He has sought immediate release and quashing of charges, calling the arrest "unconstitutional, unnecessary, and oppressive".
Professor Mahmudabad was arrested by the Haryana Police last week after he posted critical comments on Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism initiative launched in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Tuesday, a Sonipat court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.
"The police had sought an extension of his remand by seven days, but on our objection, the court refused the plea and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days," said a lawyer representing Mahmudabad.
The professor is being represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Lzafeer Ahmad, who made an oral mention before Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Monday (May 19), seeking an urgent hearing of the case.
According to Khan's legal team, he has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of promoting enmity between groups and acts seen as threatening national integrity and sovereignty.
The advocates have described the charges as“frivolous,” emphasising that similar opinions have been expressed online by politicians, journalists, and even retired military personnel.
The Haryana Police have stated that the arrest was made following an FIR filed by Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women. A second FIR was lodged on May 17 by Yogesh Jathedi, Sarpanch of Jathedi village and general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
The case has drawn national attention, with civil liberties groups and academics questioning the implications for free speech.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment