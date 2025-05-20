Spain Denies Power Generation Control Centers Subjected To Cyber Attack In April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Spanish authorities on Tuesday denied claims that the country's power generation control centers were subjected to a cyberattack last month.

In a statement, Spain's energy minister Sara Aagesen said that her country found no evidence indicating that control centers were targeted by a cyberattack during the widespread power outage that affected Spain and Portugal on Apr. 28.

Aagesen said that the investigation team tasked with determining the cause of the power outage has not totally ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack at other levels, but reiterated her denial that Red Electrica, the operator of the national grid, was subjected to any such attack.

Back in April, Spain and Portugal experienced an unexpected power outage, plunging both countries into an unprecedented blackout. The power grid gradually returned to normal over the course of several days following maintenance work.