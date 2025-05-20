$SRC Launches $4.5M Private Sale: Redefining Global Trade Finance With AI And Blockchain

$SRC launches $4.5M private sale! AI & blockchain platform tackles $2.5T trade finance gap with RWA tokenization. Join the trade revolution at srcecosystem

- H.H Ali Amirliravi, CEOTALLIN, TALLING, ESTONIA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- $SRC, a platform focused on trade finance innovation, has launched a $4.5 million private sale to support its mission of addressing the $2.5 trillion trade finance gap impacting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The initiative aims to enhance capital access for SMEs through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.Addressing a $24 Trillion Market OpportunitySMEs account for 90% of businesses and 70% of the global workforce but face significant obstacles in securing trade finance, including collateral constraints, inefficient systems, and geographic limitations. $SRC's platform integrates AI and blockchain to provide solutions:AI-driven onboarding and due diligence enable automated credit scoring and risk assessment.Blockchain-based real-world asset (RWA) tokenization converts trade assets, such as invoices, into liquid, tradable tokens.Digital twin technology offers real-time supply chain monitoring to reduce risks).DeFi integration and cross-border payment solutions facilitate access to diverse funding sources and instant multi-currency settlements.The platform positions itself within a growing market for blockchain-enabled trade finance, projected to reach $24 trillion by 2035.Details of the $4.5M Private SaleThe $4.5 million private sale, now open to investors, supports $SRC's efforts to expand its ecosystem and deliver on its roadmap, which includes a product launch featuring open-account trading, RWA tokenization capabilities, and a liquidity marketplace with AI-based matchmaking. Strategic partnerships with organizations such as the ICC and CCPIT are also in development to further the platform's reach.H.H. Ali Amirliravi, Founder and CEO of $SRC, stated,“This private sale marks a significant step toward addressing a $2.5 trillion problem for SMEs through AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency”.$SRC's Approach to Trade Finance Innovation$SRC's ecosystem leverages AI and blockchain to enhance efficiency and accessibility in trade finance. The platform's RWA tokenization creates a liquidity marketplace with AI-powered investor matching, connecting SMEs with funding opportunities. This approach aligns with the convergence of blockchain, AI, and DeFi, aiming to unlock SME potential on a global scale.Investors interested in learning more about the private sale may visit srcecosystem or contact the $SRC team at .... Additional details about the platform and its roadmap are available on the website.For media inquiries, contact:Website:Name: H.H. Ali AmirliraviEmail: ...

