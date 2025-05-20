Crown Prince Attends Training Session Of Nashama Squad

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday attended a training session of the national football team (Nashama), as the players made their final preparations for their upcoming match against Oman.

The match, scheduled for June 5 at 7:00pm at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, is a key fixture in the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The national team is participating in the decisive round of the World Cup qualifiersin Group Two, where it is ranked second with 13 points, behind leader South Korea with16, followed by Iraq in third place with 12 points, Oman with 10 points, Palestine with 6 point, and Kuwait in sixth place with 5 points, according to Petra.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while third and fourth place teams will move on to the fourth qualification round.