Footwear: Brazil To Hit 11-Year Production High

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's footwear industry is set to grow between 1.4% and 2.2% in 2025, reaching its highest production volume in 11 years. The projection was released on Tuesday (20) by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) at a press conference during the BFSHOW trade fair in São Paulo.

The sector expects production between 942.5 million and 949.9 million pairs this year, following a 4.3% growth in output last year that surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels recorded in 2019. In 2024, Brazilian companies produced 929 million pairs.

“The BFSHOW has been showing that we'll reach these numbers, which are expected to be driven mainly by exports, projected to grow between 2.1% and 5.2% throughout the year,” said Abicalçados' CEO Haroldo Ferreira to journalists, according to material released by the association's press office. The fair runs until Wednesday (21).

Ferreira highlighted that the more optimistic projections take into account the effects of the trade war between the United States and China, which has led American buyers to increasingly seek the Brazilian market over the Chinese one. However, he warned that this scenario could change. According to Ferreira, there are many U.S. buyers at BFSHOW.

In its fourth edition, BFSHOW is the largest footwear fair in Latin America.“This edition saw a 30% growth, with a total area of 32,000 square meters and more than 350 Brazilian brands. Pre-registration of visitors, including retailers and importers, was 60% higher than in the previous edition, which allows us to have a very positive projection regarding attendance,” said João Paulo Picolo, CEO of NürnbergMesse Brazil, which organizes the fair held by Abicalçados.

