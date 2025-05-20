Jordan Offers Condolences To Egypt Over Military Aircraft Crash

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday extended its condolences and expressed solidarity with Egypt following the tragic crash of an Egyptian Air Force aircraft during a training exercise, which resulted in the loss of the entire crew.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for the Egyptian government and people, offering condolences to the victims' families.

Separately, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) also mourned the loss of the two Egyptian airmen, who were killed on Monday due to a technical malfunction during the training mission, according to a JAF statement.