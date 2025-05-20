New ASEZA Chief Takes Oath Of Office Before PM

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Shadi Majali was sworn in as Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Tuesday before Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, following the issuance of the Royal Decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him.

The ceremony took place in accordance with Article 13 of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Law No. 32 of 2000, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In attendance were the Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Abdullah Odwan, and the Secretary General of the Prime Ministry Abdul Latif Najdawi.