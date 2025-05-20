Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New ASEZA Chief Takes Oath Of Office Before PM

New ASEZA Chief Takes Oath Of Office Before PM


2025-05-20 11:06:56
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Shadi Majali was sworn in as Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Tuesday before Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, following the issuance of the Royal Decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him.

The ceremony took place in accordance with Article 13 of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Law No. 32 of 2000, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In attendance were the Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Abdullah Odwan, and the Secretary General of the Prime Ministry Abdul Latif Najdawi.

MENAFN20052025000028011005ID1109574856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search