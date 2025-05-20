Yarmouk University Hosts Mexican Embassy Exhibition Celebrating Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of the 5th International Education Week, hosted by Yarmouk University in Irbid, the Mexican embassy on Tuesday opened the exhibition“Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: A Smile in the Middle of the Way...”.

The exhibition, which showcases approximately 50 photographs, offers a glimpse into the personal life, artistic work and social activism of the“iconic” Mexican painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, according to a Mexican embassy statement.

The exhibition will be displayed until June 19 at the university's Hangar Design Centre Art Gallery.

It is divided into three sections: the personal life of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, their artistic creations and their social activism and friendships, which highlight the“profound” influence of both artists on Mexican culture and their lasting international impact.

Kahlo (1907–1954) is celebrated for her vibrant and emotionally powerful paintings that delve into themes of identity, pain and resilience. Beyond her art, Kahlo emerged as a global symbol of female empowerment and gender equality, inspiring generations through her legacy.

Rivera (1886–1957), Frida's husband, is recognised as one of Mexico's“greatest” painters and muralists, known for his monumental works that reflect deep social significance and artistic mastery.

His murals adorn public buildings in Mexico and around the world, symbolising a commitment to art as a vehicle for social commentary.

The exhibition is part of the Mexican embassy's cultural programme on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Jordan.