Vocational Training Corporation, US Cultural Attaché Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director-General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Ahmad Gharaibeh met with US Embassy Cultural Attaché in Amman Jed Dornburg to explore ways to enhance cooperation and expand cultural exchange opportunities.

During the meeting, Gharaibeh stressed the importance of boosting international partnerships, integrating technology and future skills into“promising” professional sectors, according to a VTC statement.

He highlighted VTC's programmes that aim at achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision.

For their part, the US delegation expressed appreciation for the“vital” role played by the corporation in equipping Jordanian youth with skills that meet labour market demands.

Both sides agreed to develop joint initiatives and organise collaborative awareness sessions aimed at familiarising trainees with cultural exchange opportunities and academic scholarships available in the US.