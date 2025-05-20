Vocational Training Corporation, US Cultural Attaché Discuss Cooperation

Vocational Training Corporation, US Cultural Attaché Discuss Cooperation
During the meeting, Gharaibeh stressed the importance of boosting international partnerships, integrating technology and future skills into“promising” professional sectors, according to a VTC statement.
He highlighted VTC's programmes that aim at achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision.
For their part, the US delegation expressed appreciation for the“vital” role played by the corporation in equipping Jordanian youth with skills that meet labour market demands.
Both sides agreed to develop joint initiatives and organise collaborative awareness sessions aimed at familiarising trainees with cultural exchange opportunities and academic scholarships available in the US.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment