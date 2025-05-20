Momani Highlights Role Of Youth, Media In National Development
Speaking at a public gathering organised by the Wadi Youth Charitable Society in the Deir Alla District, attended by young people and local community leaders, Momani emphasised the importance of translating values such as loyalty and belonging into everyday practices, including respect for the rule of law and active civic participation.
Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, underscored the vital role of responsible and professional media in combating misinformation, reinforcing public trust, and supporting national institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He called for greater media literacy to help citizens differentiate between verified facts and false information, stressing that an informed public is essential to complement the work of national media outlets.
The minister also outlined government efforts, through legislation and partnerships with the private sector, in creating an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.
He also highlighted the importance of embracing emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation, as catalysts for progress in the economy, education and public services.
Addressing the media sector, Momani said its role extends beyond news dissemination, advocating for support to credible media institutions and enhanced cooperation with civil society to promote inclusive national dialogue.
He commended the Wadi Youth Charitable Society for its initiatives, describing them as“exemplary models” of civic engagement and youth leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment