Jordan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mou In Food, Drug Sectors
During a visit by a Saudi delegation to the JFDA, both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in food, drug and medical supplies sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Mheidat highlighted that the visit and the memo are a "strategic" step towards strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
He stressed that implementing the memorandum would be expedited to facilitate trade exchange, promote integration and partnership in the food and pharmaceutical industries, and support exports serving the economic interests of both kingdoms.
The director-general noted that discussions focused on exchanging information to ensure the safety and efficacy of food products and medicines, sharing expertise in medicine pricing and medical supplies, establishing electronic connectivity and maintaining ongoing meetings.
He highlighted JFDA's efforts in food control and inspection, including monitoring good health practices across the food supply chain, accrediting laboratories as reference labs and equipping them with advanced technology to ensure accurate results.
Mheidat discussed plans to develop laboratories, expand international accreditation scopes, activate food product tracking systems in markets, implement comprehensive risk assessment systems for imported foods, develop digital tools for food risk monitoring and boost regional partnerships.
Jadhei said that improving food and drug safety directly enhances quality of life and public health, noting that this goal is“central” to the cooperation between the two agencies.
