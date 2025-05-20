Circassians Mark Day Of Mourning With Cultural Commemoration

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Every year on May 21, the Circassian community in Jordan joins Circassians around the world in commemorating the Day of Mourning - a solemn remembrance of the end of the Caucasian War in 1864.

This year, the Circassian Charity Association (CCA) hosts a commemoration in Amman, bringing together community members in traditional dress to honour their ancestors, share oral histories and reaffirm cultural identity through dance, food and storytelling.

A cultural cornerstone

Founded in 1932, the CCA is one of the oldest community institutions in Jordan.

“The association was established by Circassian students who had studied at Al-Azhar University in Cairo,” said Ibrahim Ishaqat, president of the CCA, in an interview with The Jordan Times.

He noted that the association currently has around 7,000 members and operates several branches across the Kingdom, including a dedicated women's branch. Its headquarters in Amman houses a number of key facilities such as a traditional kitchen, a cultural and conference hall, a library, a school, and training centres.

Tradition in practice

In the association's kitchen, traditional dishes are prepared regularly for community events. Among the most iconic is chepse and pasta - a hearty Circassian dish made from bulgur, flour and other staple ingredients, often served on special occasions as a symbol of hospitality and cultural pride. These culinary traditions are passed down through generations and serve as a key expression of cultural pride.

Music and dance are also essential components of community life. The Qafa dance, for example, is a signature Circassian group dance characterised by upright posture, precise steps and circular movements. It is often performed during weddings and formal gatherings to symbolise unity, discipline and grace.

Voices of continuity

For many Circassians, cultural preservation begins at home.

“We speak our native language at home to keep it alive for the younger generations,” said Sirine Shhlatough, an elder member of the association.“I teach my grandchildren to respect elders and women - these are Circassian values. We also hold gatherings to share our stories and keep our culture alive,” she added.

These personal efforts complement the institutional role played by the CCA in providing a platform for community engagement and intergenerational exchange.

A legacy of leadership

Ishaqat also highlighted prominent Circassian figures like former prime minister SaeedMufti and minister Wasfi Mirza have been associated with the CCA, reflecting the community's contributions to Jordan's development while maintaining cultural distinctiveness.

A living heritage

As Jordanian Circassians mark the Day of Mourning each year, the event serves not only as a memorial, but also as a celebration of cultural resilience.

Through language, dance, cuisine and values, the CCA plays a vital role in safeguarding cultural identity and ensuring it is passed on to future generations.