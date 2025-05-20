Be Alert: Cinde's Name Is Being Used In Costa Rica To Offer Fake Investments On Social Media
According to the company, these advertisements could be misleading by promoting supposed investments that offer immediate returns, along with the name of a public institution: the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR).No online promotion
“Cinde emphatically clarifies that it does not promote individual investments or request personal or financial information from users through digital platforms , social media, or messaging applications,” the Coalition stated on Monday, May 19.Promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination
Cinde clarified that its mission is focused on promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination for foreign direct investment, attracting multinational companies that generate quality employment and find in Costa Rican talent a competitive advantage for their growth. But not with these types of investments being offered online.“We urge users to avoid falling into these types of cyber traps, not to share confidential information, and to report any suspicious ads to the appropriate authorities,” the coalition added.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment