Costco Wave Analysis 20 May 2025

Costco: ⬆️ Buy

– Costco broke resistance level 1020.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1080.00

Costco recently broke the resistance level 1020.00, which stopped the previous waves 1 and (b), as can be seen from the daily Costco chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 1020.00 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Costco can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1080.00 (former monthly high from February and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).