Platinum Wave Analysis 20 May 2025

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum broke the resistance level 1005.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1080.00

Platinum recently broke the resistance level 1005.00, former monthly high from February and March, as can be seen from the daily Platinum chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 1005.00 increased the bullish pressure on Platinum.

Having just broken above the key resistance level 1050.00 (former monthly high from October), we can expect Platinum to rise to the next resistance level 1080.00.