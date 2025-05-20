Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Is 'One To Watch'



NRx Pharmaceuticals is advancing a pipeline of innovative therapies targeting multibillion-dollar unmet needs in central nervous system disorders.

The company's lead candidate, NRX-100 (preservative free IV ketamine), NDA in process with the FDA, has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for acute suicidal depression, and a patent for this novel formulation has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone), has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, expediting its development.

HOPE Therapeutics, NRx's interventional psychiatry subsidiary, is targeting $100M in forward looking revenue by year-end 2025, through development of a national clinic network treating suicidal depression, treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and related central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders.

The company's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in pharmaceutical development and commercialization. NRx is positioned to address large and growing markets with its novel depression treatments, non-opioid therapeutic solutions and directly helping patients in HOPE clinics nationwide.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system disorders, particularly suicidal depression and PTSD. The company is leveraging its patented NMDA receptor modulation platform with two drugs, NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) and NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/lurasidone), that have received FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, respectively. Both address acute unmet medical needs, in that there is no FDA-approved medication for suicidal depression and PTSD. The only approved treatment today is electroshock therapy.

A New Drug Application (“NDA”) for its lead investigational drug, NRX-100 (preservative free intravenous ketamine), is being filed for use as treatment for suicidal depression, a condition for which existing treatments remain limited. FDA has approved the company's Pediatric Study Plan and granted a...

