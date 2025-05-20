Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Targets Global Sales Growth With Multilingual Digital Rollout



Medical technology company Intelligent Bio Solutions has launched Arabic, Italian, and Spanish websites to support expansion into key international markets.

The move opens digital access to over 1.4 billion people across Latin America, the Middle East, and Southern Europe.

The rollout aligns with increased demand for non-invasive workplace drug testing and compliance tools.

INBS's flagship fingerprint sweat-based drug screening system is currently used by over 450 clients in 24 countries. The company plans a U.S. market launch in 2025 as it continues to develop additional biosensor applications.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) , a medical technology company specializing in rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, is expanding its international footprint by launching localized websites in Arabic, Italian, and Spanish. The initiative is part of the firm's strategy to boost commercial activity across high-potential regions with growing demand for workplace safety and compliance solutions ( ).

The multilingual rollout is intended to remove key barriers to digital engagement and facilitate sales pipeline development across Latin America, the Middle East, and Southern Europe. Together, these areas represent over 1.4 billion people-a significant commercial audience for INBS's...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INBS are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN