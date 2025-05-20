FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO) Delivering Funding Solutions In Private Credit Market, Poised For Significant Growth



Momentum suggests a positive trajectory in the private credit market in the coming year.

FAVO Capital offers flexible capital solutions tailored to SMBs' unique needs. The company's approach exemplifies how private credit firms are leveraging technology to enhance their offerings.

The private credit market is on the cusp of substantial expansion in 2025, driven by a resurgence in global mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), the digitization of lending processes and the emergence of innovative financing solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) ( ). This confluence of factors is reshaping the financial landscape, as companies such as FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) are strengthening their foothold in the growing space.

“Global M&A is recovering from its 10-year low, as global GDP outperformed expectations and central banks began easing monetary policy,” reported global financial services group Macquarie in a recent report.“Though activity levels remain well below the long-term average, last year deal volumes grew...

