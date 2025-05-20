African Union Welcomes New Sudan PM Amidst Ongoing Omdurman Clashes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The African Union (AU) on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Kamel Tayeb Idris as Sudan's new prime minister, following a decree by Sovereignty Council Chairperson Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, as the Sudanese army continued large-scale military operations, particularly in Omdurman's Salha district.

Mahmoud Ali Youssef, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, described Idris's appointment as“a step towards inclusive governance.” He expressed hope that it would“contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order and democratic rule in Sudan.”

In a statement, Youssef urged all concerned Sudanese parties“to redouble their efforts towards a peaceful, inclusive, civilian-led transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.” He affirmed that“the African Union Commission remains ready to support Sudan in this regard, in cooperation with regional and international partners.”

The statement also underscored“the African Union's firm commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and stability, and to the pursuit of a lasting political solution that ensures peace, development, and democratic governance for all Sudanese.”

Meanwhile, Sudanese army spokesperson Brigadier Nabil Abdullah stated that government forces were engaged in ongoing operations.“Our forces are continuing their operations in southern and western Omdurman and are continuing to clear the Salha area and its surroundings,” he said.

Abdullah added in a statement,“We are continuing a large-scale operation and are approaching the complete clearing of Khartoum state.”

On Monday, the Sudanese army launched a military operation in the Salha area, considered one of the last major strongholds of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman.

The appointment of the new prime minister was formalised on Monday when Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree appointing Kamel Idris. The decree also named Salma Abdel Jabbar Al-Mubarak and Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Taher as members of the Sovereignty Council, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

Idris is a former United Nations official and was an independent candidate in the 2010 presidential elections against then-President Omar al-Bashir, according to SUNA. A jurist, Idris is known for heading the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva for two terms and was also a member of the UN International Law Commission.