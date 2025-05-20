403
Jarvis Continues Dominant Run, Rakovac In Round Of 16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) England's Tom Jarvis and Croatia's Lea Rakovac are making significant waves at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha, with both players delivering standout performances Tuesday.
Jarvis, fresh off his upset victory over 10th seed Dang Qiu on Monday, yesterday continued his remarkable form by securing a commanding 4-0 (11-9, 14-12, 12-10, 11-7) win against Romania's Iulian Chirita.
The Englishman has yet to drop a game in his second match, firmly establishing himself as one of the tournament's breakthrough talents. His consistent, unblemished record in the early stages positions him as a strong contender moving into the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, the extraordinary journey of Croatia's Rakovac captivated audiences once again as she claimed another major upset, defeating Korea Republic's 17th seed Suh Hyo Won 4-2.
This victory held profound significance for Rakovac, who had suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Suh in her World Championships debut 12 years ago, in 2013.
Yesterday's triumph marks a complete redemption story for the Croatian, eliminating Suh in what is widely believed to be the Korean defensive specialist's final World Championships appearance.
Rakovac's inspiring performance underscores her resilience and growth on the international stage.
In what will surely rank as one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, France's Simon Gauzy stunned China's Lin Gaoyuan 4-2 (2-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3) to advance to the men's singles Round of 16.
The Frenchman recovered brilliantly after a slow start, showcasing tremendous mental fortitude and tactical brilliance to overcome one of China's elite players.
In another seismic upset, Italy's young star Gaia Monfardini eliminated Hong Kong, China's Doo Hoi Kem in a nail-biting seven-game thriller 4-3 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 4-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7).
The Italian teenager showed incredible composure in the deciding game to claim the biggest win of her career and become the first Italian woman to reach the Round of 32 at the World Championships in over a decade.“I'm not sure what to say anymore. It's crazy. I knew I was playing well against her, but I didn't expect this, even when I was leading. I never dared to think that I could win this,” Monfardini said.
“This win confirms that I can trust myself, as there have been many times I doubted. Sometimes it's difficult to stay strong. This is table tennis - it's a technical game, but in the end, it becomes a mind game. You're playing against yourself,” she added. When asked about her next match against Shin Yubin, Monfardini said yesterday:“I'm not going to think too much. It doesn't matter if I'm behind or in front - I'm just going point by point.”
Meanwhile Nigeria's Quadri Aruna lived up to his reputation as Africa's finest, defeating Germany's 14th seed Benedikt Duda 4-2 (11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10, 11-9) in their highly anticipated clash.
Aruna, who made history in 2021 as the first African player to reach the men's singles quarter-finals at the World Championships, showed why he remains one of the most dangerous players in the draw, combining explosive power with tactical awareness to overcome his European rival.
The women's singles event saw several top seeds progress comfortably, with China's Chen Xingtong (3) defeating Serbia's Izabela Lupulesku 4-1 (11-1, 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12), while her compatriot Shi Xunyao (16) made light work of Korea Republic's Park Gahyeon 4-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7).
Romania's Bernadette Szocs (11) ended the impressive run of Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-Jhun with a controlled 4-1 (11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7) victory, while Brazil's Bruna Takahashi (13) overcame Turkiye's Sibel Altinkaya 4-1 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6).
World number one Lin Shidong began his men's singles campaign in emphatic fashion, dispatching Hong Kong, China's Lam Siu Hang 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6).
Similarly dominant was world number two Wang Chuqin, who eliminated Wong Chun Ting 4-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7) in a high-quality all-Chinese match.
Brazil's Hugo Calderano, the third seed, made light work of Tunisia's Wassim Essid, winning 4-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4), while China's fifth seed Liang Jingkun ended the run of Portugal's Marcos Freitas with a comfortable 4-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-4) victory.
In the women's singles, Japan's Miwa Harimoto (5) looked in imperious form in her 4-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9) win over Germany's Yuan Wan, while her compatriot Mima Ito (8) was equally impressive in defeating Argentina's Rosalba Aguiar by the same scoreline.
Also Tuesday, Sweden's Anton Kallberg beat Qatar's Mohammed Abdulwahhab in straight sets. Kallberg won 11-6, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 to reach the Round of 16.
