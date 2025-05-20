Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QRCS Secures Means Of Livelihoods For Widows, Displaced Families In Syria

2025-05-20 11:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its humanitarian efforts to empower the most vulnerable groups in Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has begun distributing cash grants to the beneficiaries of the 'Livelihood Support for Widows and Displaced Families' project.
A total of 120 grants were handed over to the first batch of women who completed their vocational training and submitted eligible small business plans. At a value of approximately $900 each, the grants would enable the beneficiaries to start their own small businesses, depending on the specialised training they received - sewing, confectionery, cosmetics, or handicrafts.
The beneficiaries were selected based on careful scrutiny of the submitted project proposals in terms of feasibility, sustainability, and relevance to the local market needs. Other batches are scheduled to receive financing successively, with an overall target of 450 grants.
The project is aimed at qualifying 800 beneficiaries, including 480 widows and 320 displaced Syrian young women and men, with vocational training and capacity-building in entrepreneurship and small businesses.

