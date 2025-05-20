HTX Executives Go Face-To-Face: Justin Sun & Molly Dive Into Market Strategy, Space Visions, And More Opportunities

Justin Sun: A journey to Mars is actually a personal dream of mine. Interestingly,the Chinese names HTX and Mars form a natural alliteration.

For now, the first step is space travel. I believe it's a pursuit worth sharing with the HTX community. If there's ever an opportunity, I aspire to offer our users the chance to experience space as well. Our investment in the space sector is long-term.

Our focus on space does not imply any deceleration in our core product development. On the contrary, HTX remains aggressive and ahead of the curve in new asset listings. As a Top 10 exchange, HTX possesses both significant momentum and established credibility. Regarding the speed and quality of token listings, our competitiveness matches, if not surpasses, that of any other exchange in the market.

The Mars Program symbolizes our vision for the future, reaching for the stars and beyond. Simultaneously, we remain firmly grounded in our commitment to our community. Our ongoing reward campaigns and $HTX token empowerment initiatives continue to operate at full capacity, delivering tangible value to our users.

On the Partnership with Trump Family's Crypto Project

Justin Sun: We were one of the earliest players to recognize the significance of the Trump family's involvement in crypto. From the beginning, I believed that Donald Trump's influence would bring a huge wave of positive momentum into space, and now we're seeing that come to life.

I am honored to serve as an advisor to the Trump family's crypto team. I'm actively involved in providing insights and helping bridge the gap between crypto and traditional politics and, in a broader sense, possibly even between the two major economies. Our objective is to establish a robust, long-term relationship with the Trump family and onboard individuals from traditional industries into Web3.

On HTX's Performance and Growth Strategy

Justin Sun: I'm confident that as long as HTX stays on the right course, sustainable growth will follow. Our strong brand influence, coupled with established reputation as a veteran exchange, fosters deep and enduring trust among our user base. What sets us apart is our unwavering focus on doing what's right, especially in security and risk controls. HTX has maintained an unblemished security record for over twenty months, a significant accomplishment considering the frequency of security breaches within the industry.

We will soon launch a major win-back campaign for dormant users. If you've been away from HTX, there's never been a better time to come back and rediscover what we offer.

The "Real Talk with HTX Executives" program was conceived based on my conviction that security is the paramount concern for cryptocurrency users. A lack of public engagement from exchange leadership can potentially erode user trust. This on-camera series will enable HTX executives to speak directly to our users, share important updates, and listen to their thoughts and concerns firsthand. This commitment to open communication is fundamental to how HTX continuously builds and reinforces user trust.

In response to inquiries about the future role of exchanges and HTX's potential redefinition of the "trading platform," HTX representative @HTX_Molly explained that HTX is evolving beyond the traditional exchange model, aiming to be a builder driving the industry's long-term progress. By cultivating DAO culture and prioritizing community engagement, HTX is forging deeper connections among miners, developers, and users. This collaborative approach aims to facilitate the integration of Web3 into mainstream adoption through genuine consensus-building.

Meanwhile, with Justin Sun's recent efforts to expand HTX's reach into the U.S. market, the exchange is making a strategic move to send a global message - that Chinese exchanges offer not only speed, but also conviction and long-term vision.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

