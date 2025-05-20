Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Road To Recycling Episode: Can School Carton Recycling Go The Distance? Expert Tales And Triumphs

2025-05-20 11:00:47
(MENAFN- 3BL) In the latest episode of the Carton Council's podcast series,“The Road to Recycling: Can School Carton Recycling Go the Distance? Expert Tales and Triumphs ,” we explore the growing challenge and opportunity schools face as they work to reduce waste. Featuring expert insights and real-world success stories from California and Wisconsin, this episode delves into how third parties have helped establish long-lasting, sustainable recycling programs in schools. It's a valuable listen for anyone involved in education or recycling looking to make a lasting impact.

There was too much to cover in just one episode! In this bonus content , we dive deeper into the world of school recycling. This time, we're focusing on how to inspire and engage the next generation of recyclers. If you're passionate about teaching kids the importance of sustainability, this is a must-listen!

Stay tuned for future episodes of“The Road to Recycling” at RecycleCartons .

Have an idea for a future episode or a case study to share? Reach out to ... .

