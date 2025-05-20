Pro Bono Institute Recognizes Marcus Brown With 2025 Laurie D. Zelon Pro Bono Award

MENAFN - 3BL) The Pro Bono Institute has awarded Entergy's Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marcus Brown with the prestigious 2025 Laurie D. Zelon Pro Bono Award . This annual accolade honors individuals and organizations that exemplify outstanding dedication to pro bono legal services, and Brown's leadership has been instrumental in fostering a culture of community service within Entergy's legal department.

Over the past decade, Entergy's dedicated legal team has contributed more than 22,000 hours of pro bono work, resulting in a $6.1 million in-kind donation to the communities we serve.

“Receiving the Laurie D. Zelon Pro Bono Award is an honor for the entire Entergy legal team, whose collective efforts have made a meaningful difference in the lives of so many people across the communities we serve. We believe that access to justice is a fundamental right and our commitment to pro bono work reflects that belief,” said Brown.

Under Brown's guidance, Entergy has established strong partnerships with several nonprofit organizations, providing valuable legal support to those who might otherwise face barriers in accessing necessary services. Our pro bono initiatives focus on a variety of issues, including support for low-income families, nonprofits and small businesses, and veterans where legal assistance can significantly enhance the quality of life.

In addition to helping create a program that dramatically increased the pro bono commitment of the company's attorneys and legal staff, Brown also established a full-time, in-house counsel role at Entergy dedicated to pro bono legal assistance – a unique position amongst Fortune 500 companies. In this role, Christy Kane, Entergy's senior pro bono counsel has been instrumental in expanding in-house pro bono at Entergy, including the launch of EmPOWERing Pro Bono Day with the Pro Bono Institute, and aligning pro bono efforts with Entergy's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Pro Bono Institute's acknowledgment of our efforts underscores the vital role companies play in fostering legal access and community support. As businesses continue to recognize their responsibility to society, leaders like Brown serve as inspirations for professionals across industries.

At Entergy, we remain committed to our pro bono mission, with plans to expand our initiatives and impact for the benefit of our customers and communities. Learn more about our legal department's recent pro bono work .