Kiribati Accedes To The Biological Weapons Convention
The United States congratulates Kiribati, which deposited its instrument of accession to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) with the United States on May 20, 2025.
In this 50th anniversary year of the BWC, the United States, as one of the treaty’s depositary governments, recognizes and welcomes Kiribati’s important decision to join the more than 180 other BWC States Parties in advancing the goal of complete elimination of biological weapons. With Kiribati’s accession, all countries in the Asia Pacific region are now party to the BWC, increasing our collective security.
The BWC is critical to international efforts to address the threat posed by biological weapons, whether in the hands of State or non-State actors. Maximizing the BWC’s effectiveness requires all States to become Parties and fully implement its obligations. We strongly urge all States not party to the BWC to join the Convention without delay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment