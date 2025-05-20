Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yilmaz
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz. The Deputy underscored the strong U.S.-Türkiye bilateral relationship as a new era of partnership, advancing cooperation between our two nations across a broad range of issues toward common goals of peace, trade, and commerce. The two sides discussed the importance of fulfilling President Trump’s announcement of sanctions relief for Syria and recognized the need to maintain the territorial integrity of a stable, united Syria that is not a safe haven for terrorism.
