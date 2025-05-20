Joint Statement On The U.S.-Türkiye Syria Working Group

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States and the Republic of Türkiye.

The United States and Türkiye are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria as outlined by President Trump and President Erdoğan.

The United States hosted Türkiye for a new round of the Syria Working Group in Washington, D.C. U.S. and Turkish interagency delegations were led by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Nuh Yılmaz. U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack Jr. and Turkish Ambassador to the United States Sedat Önal also participated.

The delegations discussed shared priorities in Syria, including sanctions relief according to President Trump’s directive and combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The United States and Türkiye share a vision for Syria that is stable and at peace with itself and its neighborhood, which will also allow millions of displaced Syrians to return home.

The United States and Türkiye recognize the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria. A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations, will support regional security and prosperity.

