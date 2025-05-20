Heatwave Advisory As Temperature Soars In Kashmir

The advisory, issued by the District Magistrate who also is the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar, calls for immediate public cooperation in adhering to key preventive measures. Citizens have been strongly urged to limit outdoor movement, especially between 12 PM and 3 PM, the hottest period of the day.

“Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours. Stay hydrated and take appropriate steps to prevent heatstroke,” the advisory emphasized.

To combat the scorching heat, residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water throughout the day, use Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), and consume hydrating seasonal fruits such as watermelon and cucumber.

The advisory strongly discourages the intake of beverages like tea, coffee, carbonated drinks, and alcohol, which can worsen dehydration.

The administration also advised the public to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing and make use of hats, caps, or umbrellas when stepping outside.

Special attention has been called to vulnerable segments of the population, including children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions. The advisory stresses that these groups are particularly susceptible to heat-related complications and must be protected with extra care.

Event organizers and institutions planning public gatherings have been urged to reschedule events during cooler hours and make arrangements for proper ventilation, shaded areas, and access to drinking water. The administration also emphasized the importance of crowd management and the availability of emergency medical assistance at such venues.

In view of the rising risk, all relevant government departments and emergency services have been directed to remain on high alert. Functional helpline numbers and fully responsive emergency teams must be ensured, the advisory added.

Citizens have been asked to regularly monitor weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and to stay tuned to official channels for the latest guidance. In case of any emergency, residents can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre or dial ERSS 112 for immediate assistance.

“Stay safe, stay cool, and stay informed. Together, let's beat the heat,” it states.

Meanwhile, doctors urged people to adopt essential precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses as heatwaves can lead to heat strokes and people need to take precautions.

Dr Murtaza Hussian, a general physician at DHSK said that current temperatures are“unprecedented” and potentially hazardous if not addressed with preventive care.

“To beat the summer heat, it is important to stay hydrated with plenty of water, electrolytes like ORS, traditional drinks such as lassi, lemonades, and fresh homemade juices,” Dr Hussian advised. He warned against the consumption of aerated drinks, packaged juices, and excessive tea or coffee, as they may contribute to dehydration.

Highlighting key safety measures, Dr Murtaza recommended avoiding outdoor exposure during peak heat hours unless absolutely necessary, increasing fluid intake by 1 to 3 litres more than usual, depending on activity levels, Preferring hydrating options like ORS solutions, lassi, chaach (buttermilk), and soups to replenish water and minerals lost through sweat, steering clear of tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks as they increase urination and dehydration, avoiding sugary drinks and packaged juices due to their high caloric content, Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes instead of dark and tight ones, Using scarves, caps, or umbrellas for protection and applying sunscreen to guard against UV radiation and skin tanning.

Dr Rukhsana Aziz, a doctor posted in South Kashmir, also stressed the importance of recognizing symptoms of heat-related illness.“People experiencing exhaustion, laziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, mental clouding, or disorientation should immediately visit the nearest health facility,” she said.

She further emphasized that with climate change pushing temperatures higher, it is critical for the public to adapt their daily routines accordingly.“Limit physical activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with existing medical conditions should be monitored closely,” she noted.

Doctors warned that heatstroke, the most severe heat-related illness, can occur when the body's internal temperature regulation system fails due to extreme heat and humidity, leading to a rapid and dangerous rise in body temperature.

As the region grapples with this unexpected heatwave, health professionals are calling for heightened awareness and community action to safeguard lives. (KNO)

