Potentially Dangerous Asteroid 366 Meters Long Approaches Earth
This was reported by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ukrinform reports.
According to NASA , the length of the celestial object is 366 meters. The distance from 387746 (2003 MH4) to the planet Earth will be 6,676,580 km.
If an asteroid approaches the Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers and its size exceeds 150 meters, NASA considers it a“potentially hazardous object.”Read also: Potentially dangerous 366-meter asteroid approaches Earth
Space rock 387746 (2003 MH4) falls under both parameters simultaneously.
As reported by Ukrinform, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) photographed asteroid 2024 YR4.
Photo: NASA
