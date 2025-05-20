Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Potentially Dangerous Asteroid 366 Meters Long Approaches Earth

2025-05-20 10:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, May 24, asteroid 387746 (2003 MH4), which is considered potentially dangerous, will fly near the Earth.

This was reported by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ukrinform reports.

According to NASA , the length of the celestial object is 366 meters. The distance from 387746 (2003 MH4) to the planet Earth will be 6,676,580 km.

If an asteroid approaches the Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers and its size exceeds 150 meters, NASA considers it a“potentially hazardous object.”

Space rock 387746 (2003 MH4) falls under both parameters simultaneously.

As reported by Ukrinform, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) photographed asteroid 2024 YR4.

Photo: NASA

