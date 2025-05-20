IASO Bio Celebrates Grand Opening Of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Global R&D Center And Successfully Hosts Forum On China's Cell Therapy Globalization

SHANGHAI, NANJING, and SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative cell therapies and antibody biologics, today marked two significant milestones: the official inauguration of its Global R&D Center in Shanghai's Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone(FTZ) and the successful conclusion of its industry forum, "Opportunities and Challenges of China's Cell Therapy Globalization."

The landmark event brought together over 100 distinguished attendees, including Shanghai Pudong New Area Deputy District Mayor Xu Lai, international experts from the UK, Russia, Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, and prominent executives from China's biopharmaceutical sector. Participants engaged in dynamic discussions about breakthrough technologies in cell therapy and strategic approaches to globalize China's cell therapy innovations.

Strategically located in what's often called "China's gateway to the world," FTZ holds distinction as one of China's first pilot regions authorizing R&D and manufacturing of foreign-invested stem cell and gene therapy. The 32,000-square-meter IASO Bio Global R&D Center will capitalize on the zone's preferential policies – including tariff benefits, expedited customs clearance, and clinical trial support – to pioneer next-generation cell and gene therapies. The facility will work in concert with IASO Bio's Nanjing headquarters while driving the company's international expansion.

"We're profoundly grateful to the Pudong New Area government, Waigaoqiao Administration Bureau, and Waigaoqiao Group for their multidimensional supports combining infrastructure, funding, and premium services," stated Ms. Jinhua Zhang, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of IASO Bio. "These supports will empower our Global R&D Center to accelerate innovation. We're equally thankful for our global network of clinical experts, partners, and investors joining us today. With Waigaoqiao as our strategic springboard, we're positioned to advance China's cell therapy sector worldwide. IASO Bio remains unwavering in our mission to push scientific boundaries and deliver life-changing therapies to patients across the globe."

The inauguration ceremony culminated with attendees collectively illuminating a symbolic button representing innovation and hope, heralding IASO Bio's new era of global development.

During the event, IASO Bio announced strategic partnerships with organizations from Japan, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia, and China's Shenzhen Canyou Group. These collaborations will pursue dual objectives: expediting international commercialization of CAR-T therapies and introducing cutting-edge stem cell treatments to benefit broader patient populations worldwide.

The accompanying forum featured two thought-provoking panel discussions:

Renowned experts from Europe, Asia, and the Americas shared region-specific insights, providing actionable intelligence to shape China's cell therapy industry trajectory.

About IASO Bio

IASO Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative cell therapies and biologics for oncology and autoimmune diseases. IASO Bio possesses comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire drug development process, from early discovery to clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

Its pipeline includes a diversified portfolio of over 10 novel products, including Equecabtagene Autoleucel (a fully human BCMA CAR-T injection). Equecabtagene Autoleucel received Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2023and U.S. FDA IND approval for the treatment of R/RMM in December 2022.

Leveraging its strong management team, innovative product pipeline, as well as integrated and high quality manufactural and clinical capabilities, IASO aims to deliver transformative, curable, and affordable therapies that fulfil unmet medical needs to patients in China and around the world. For more information, please visit or .

