Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael Wilderman, MD, As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael Wilderman, MD, As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member


2025-05-20 08:45:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Michael Wilderman, MD, FACS, a renowned vascular surgeon and partner at the Bergen Vascular Institute, also serves as the Chief of Endovascular Surgery and Co-Director of the Aortic Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. Recognized for his expertise in complex aortic pathologies and minimally invasive procedures, Dr. Wilderman provides advanced, individualized treatment for carotid artery disease, thoracic outlet syndrome, and peripheral artery disease to patients in the local area.

Dr. Wilderman's medical journey began with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his general surgical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and further specialized with a fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at Washington University in St. Louis. As a board-certified vascular surgeon, Dr. Wilderman brings cutting-edge techniques and compassionate patient care to his practice.

In addition to his clinical roles, Dr. Wilderman actively participates in clinical trials for innovative vascular treatments and offers consultations on complex aortic issues. His professional affiliations include Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Vascular Surgery, Society of Clinical Vascular Surgery, and the Eastern Vascular Surgery Society.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Wilderman is deeply committed to his community as an elected Trustee of the Tenafly Board of Education and supports the Wilderman Fund for Maternal Mental Health, reflecting his dedication to both professional and community welfare. His forward-looking vision includes ongoing research in vascular innovations, commitment to clinical excellence, and a focus on educating the next generation of surgeons in advanced vascular techniques.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109574542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search