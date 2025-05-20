The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael Wilderman, MD, As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member
Dr. Wilderman's medical journey began with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his general surgical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and further specialized with a fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at Washington University in St. Louis. As a board-certified vascular surgeon, Dr. Wilderman brings cutting-edge techniques and compassionate patient care to his practice.
In addition to his clinical roles, Dr. Wilderman actively participates in clinical trials for innovative vascular treatments and offers consultations on complex aortic issues. His professional affiliations include Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Vascular Surgery, Society of Clinical Vascular Surgery, and the Eastern Vascular Surgery Society.
Beyond medicine, Dr. Wilderman is deeply committed to his community as an elected Trustee of the Tenafly Board of Education and supports the Wilderman Fund for Maternal Mental Health, reflecting his dedication to both professional and community welfare. His forward-looking vision includes ongoing research in vascular innovations, commitment to clinical excellence, and a focus on educating the next generation of surgeons in advanced vascular techniques.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
