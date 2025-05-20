The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Colin M. O'hearn As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence
Since its inception in 2022, Kinetic Demolition & Engineering LLC has been at the forefront of numerous bridge, building, and heavy civil demolition projects across New England and eastern New York. Under Mr. O'Hearn's leadership, the company has successfully completed projects such as the French King Bridge, Holmes Road Bridge, and the I-287 over MNRR & Midland Avenue, showcasing its expertise and commitment to excellence.
A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Mr. O'Hearn holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering and a Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering. His academic background, combined with over a decade of industry experience, has propelled him to success in the construction and demolition sector.
Mr. O'Hearn is affiliated with esteemed organizations such as the American Society of Civil Engineers, further demonstrating his commitment to professional development and industry standards.
Throughout his career, Mr. O'Hearn has been involved in significant demolition projects, including the I-10 Bayway project, showcasing his expertise and leadership capabilities. He is also a co-author of several industry-related works, contributing to the advancement of knowledge in the field.
Looking ahead, Mr. O'Hearn's vision for Kinetic Demolition & Engineering LLC is one of continued growth and success. He aims to expand the company's operations and workload while remaining dedicated to infrastructure development and environmental considerations.
