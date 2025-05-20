Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASUS And Republic Of Gamers Announces Newly Available NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5060 Equipped Strix G, Zephyrus, And TUF Gaming Laptops

2025-05-20 08:45:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highlights include:

  • ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18 with Intel® and AMD options
  • The ultra-portable Zephyrus G14
  • Refreshed TUF Gaming A14 , TUF Gaming A16 , F16 , and the TUF Gaming A18 - the series' first-ever 18-inch laptop

ASUS ROG also spotlighted its ROG Bulwark Dock, a 7-in-1 gaming dock designed to expand mobile gaming possibilities, offering 100W USB-C PD support and versatile connectivity.

ROG Strix G16 & G18: Elite Performance for Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate competitive play, the new ROG Strix G16 Intel | AMD ) and ROG Strix G18 (Intel | AMD ) deliver lightning-fast gaming and seamless content creation - powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor, and paired with the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50-Series Laptop GPU's for stunning visuals and blazing performance - now at a more accessible price point.

Gamers can choose between Intel® or AMD configurations, with support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM to handle demanding multitasking and gameplay with ease.

Advanced Tri-Fan cooling, a full-width heatsink, keep performance steady under pressure, while dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots - and PCIe Gen 5 support on Intel models - enable lightning-fast storage upgrades.

With customizable hotkeys, bold design, and serious specs, the Strix G16 and G18 are ready to help gamers rise to the top.

Topping it off, both models feature a vibrant ROG Nebula Display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, delivering smooth, color-accurate visuals for both competitive gaming and creative work.

ROG Zephyrus G14: Ultra-Portable Gaming Powerhouses

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is the ultimate blend of portability and performance, crafted for gamers and creators who need power on the go. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, it combines a lightweight, durable chassis with sleek aesthetics, weighing just 3.31 lbs and measuring under 0.63 inches thin for effortless mobility.

Inside, it's powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 270 Processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X 7500 memory, a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU - delivering smooth gameplay, efficient content creation, and seamless multitasking.

With its bold Slash Lighting design and cutting-edge internals, the G14 redefines what a compact powerhouse can be - stylish, mobile, and built for serious performance.

TUF Gaming A18: The First of its Kind
TUF Gaming Alliance is excited to introduce the TUF Gaming A18 , the first 18-inch laptop in the TUF Gaming lineup introduced during CES 2025. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, the A18 delivers smooth, high-performance gaming and content creation. Equipped with up to 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe® Gen 4 storage, it ensures seamless multitasking, faster load times, and ample space for games, streams, and content.

The TUF Gaming A18 also boasts a stunning 18" display with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals. The display features an extra-tall 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, making it perfect for both gaming and content creation.

The entire 2025 TUF Gaming lineup is built with next-gen technology, offering exceptional value and performance.

TUF Gaming F16 and A16: Gaming Redefined
The TUF Gaming A16 and F16 deliver exceptional performance for gamers who demand both power and durability. With up to an AMD RyzenTM 9 270 Processor in the A16 or an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX in the F16, these laptops are primed for AAA games and demanding creative tasks.

Both models are equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5070 and RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPUs, ensuring smooth gameplay and multitasking. The 2.5K, 165Hz display with 100% sRGB color accuracy offers vibrant visuals, while up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 storage guarantee seamless performance and fast load times.

Built with military-grade durability, the A16 and F16 feature 2nd Gen Arc Flow fans for optimal cooling and reduced noise, ensuring extended gaming sessions without compromise. With easy access to upgrades and a rugged design, these laptops are ready to perform in any environment.

TUF Gaming A14: Performance in a Portable Package
 The TUF Gaming A14 brings next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU performance, powered by DLSS 4, AI-enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

Equipped with an AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 Processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, and built-in AI capabilities, the A14 handles demanding games and multitasking effortlessly, including local AI tasks like hand gesture detection and Windows Copilot tools.

Weighing just 3.22 lbs and only 0.67" thick, the A14 is ultraportable without compromising performance. With dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSD slots, plus USB power delivery for easy charging, it offers both power and portability in a 14-inch laptop.

ROG G700: Birth of a Legend
 The G700 series of desktops are built from the ground-up for gaming, powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and can now be paired with the up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5070 GPU's for a top-tier gaming experience. G700 series aesthetic includes a large, seamless glass front panel to minimize gaps and joints for a sleek, sophisticated look. With the use of industry-standard components, including the motherboard, power supply, and case fans, the G700 allows for tinkering and upgrading well into the future. Completely tool-less access to the side panels allows new users to easily open the machine, for easy cleaning and future upgrades.

TUF Gaming T500: Built for Combat
 TUF Gaming T500 drives an incredible gaming experience and delivers a snappy desktop experience thanks to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 50-Series GPU's and Intel® CoreTM processors. TUF Gaming T500 is inspired by mecha anime, featuring bold lines, and futuristic elements that have both a high-tech and combat-ready feel. With a clear side panel, gamers can get a peek at the beating heart of their machine, softly illuminated by yellow lighting. Like all TUF Gaming machines, T500 meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability and reliability. Tested for resistance and reliability after drops, high-altitude exposure, high and low temperature extremes, and vibrations – TUF Gaming T500 is built to last.

ROG Bulwark Dock:
 ROG Bulwark Dock (DG300) offers multi-functionality within a compact, sleek package. With a 7-in-1 docking station, gamers can expand their mobile setups to enable high bandwidth file transfers, access to gigabit Ethernet, drive high-refresh rate displays, and receive up to 100W of USB Power Delivery. ROG Bulwark features an innovative free-angle flip cover that allows user to adjust the angle of the dock to meet user preferences. The ROG Bulwark dock pairs best with ROG Ally and our ROG-Series of Phones, but can also be used with other devices to expand their capability as well.

Pricing & Availability
The all-new ROG Strix G16, Strix G18, ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 and ASUS TUF Gaming A14, TUF A16, TUF A18 (new model), TUF F16 laptops, ROG G700, and TUF T500 featuring the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5060 graphics cards, are available starting from May 19th, 2025 for certain models.

You can now order through the ASUS Store and our partner retailers. Full availability will roll out through the month of June

For further details on availability, refer to the detailed specifications or contact your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS
 ROG Strix G18 (Intel & AMD CPU)

Config Model Name

G815LM-IS96

G815JMR-SS74

G814PM-ES96

G814FM-DS95

Marketing Name

ROG Strix G18 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G18 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G18 (AMD, 2025)

ROG Strix G18 (AMD, 2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor 14650HX 2.2 GHz (30MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 16 cores, 24 Threads)

AMD RyzenTM 9 8940HX Processor 2.4GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)

AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor 2.5GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.4GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NPU

Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

N/A

N/A

N/A

Display

18-inch
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

18-inch
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- sRGB:100%
- Refresh Rate:144Hz
- Response Time:3ms
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

18-inch
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

18-inch
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

Memory

2 x 16GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)

2 x 8GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)

2 x 16GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)

2 x 8GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x ThunderboltTM 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD camera

1080P FHD camera

Battery

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Weight

7.05 lbs (3.20 Kg)

7.05 lbs (3.20 Kg)

6.61 lbs (3.00 Kg)

6.61 lbs (3.00 Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm)

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm)

15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" (39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31 ~ 3.08 cm)

15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" (39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31 ~ 3.08 cm)

MSRP

1999.99

1699.99

1999.99

1899.99

ROG Strix G16 (Intel & AMD CPU)

Config Model Name

G615LM-MS74

G615LM-DS96

G615LM-DS94

G615JMR-DS94

G615JMR-AS74

G614FM-WS94

Marketing Name

ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)

ROG Strix G16 (AMD, 2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® CoreTM i9 Processor 14900HX 2.2 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.8 GHz, 24 cores, 32 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor 14650HX 2.2 GHz (30MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 16 cores, 24 Threads)

AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor 2.5GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.4GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7

NPU

Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

N/A

N/A

N/A

Display

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- DCI-P3:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- sRGB:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- sRGB:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
IPS-level
Anti-glare display
- sRGB:100%
- Response Time:3ms
Pantone Validated
- Support Dolby Vision HDR :Yes

Memory

2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x ThunderboltTM 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x ThunderboltTM 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD camera

Battery

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

90 Whr

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Weight

5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)

5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)

5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)

5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)

5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)

5.51 lbs (2.5Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)

13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)

13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)

13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)

13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)

13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm)

MSRP

1799.99

2099.99

1999.99

1799.99

1499.99

1599.99

Zephyrus G14

Config Model Name

GA403UM-G144

Marketing Name

ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD, 2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

AMD RyzenTM 9 270

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7

Display

14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Memory

16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)

IO Ports

"1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack"

Webcam

1080P FHD camera

Battery

90 Whr

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

Weight

5.51 lbs (2.5Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

12.26" x 8.66" x 0.63" (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm)

MSRP

1799.99

ASUS TUF Gaming A14

Config Model Name

FA401KM-DS74

Marketing Name

TUF Gaming A14 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS

NPU

AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7

Display

14-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100.00%

Memory

2 x 8GB LPDDR5X 7500 on board

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Battery

73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Weight

3.22 lbs (1.46 Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

2.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78" (31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm)

MSRP

1699.99

ASUS TUF Gaming A16

Config Model Name

FA608UM - NS76

FA608UM - NS73


Marketing Name

TUF Gaming A16 (2025)

TUF Gaming A16 (2025)


Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home


Processor

AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS

AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS



NPU

AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS

AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS


GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU


8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7


Display

16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%

16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%


Memory

16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, the memory speed of the systems vary by CPU SPEC x 2

16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, the memory speed of the systems vary by CPU SPEC x 2


Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD


IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack


1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL


2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)


1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)


1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)


1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)


Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello


Battery

90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion


Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal


Network

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)


Weight

4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)

4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)


Dimensions (WxDxH)

13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.01" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.57 cm)

13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.01" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.57 cm)


MSRP

1699.99

1799.99

ASUS TUF Gaming A18

Config Model Name

FA808UM - IS74

Marketing Name

TUF Gaming A18 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS

NPU

AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7

Display

18-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:144Hz, FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200, WUXGA), - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%

Memory

2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1x USB 2.0 Type-A (data speed up to 480Mbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x RJ45 LAN port

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 40Gbps)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Battery

90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Weight

5.73 lbs (2.60 Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

15.71" x 11.14" x 0.74" ~ 1.05" (39.9 x 28.3 x 1.89 ~ 2.67 cm)

MSRP

1599.99

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

Config Model Name

FX608JMR - DS76

Marketing Name

TUF Gaming F16 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, 8GB GDDR7, 115W (100W+15W)

NPU

Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS

Display

16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100.00%
16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, the memory speed of the systems vary by CPU SPEC x 2

Memory

2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x ThunderboltTM 4 with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 40Gbps)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Battery

90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Power Supply

Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Network

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Weight

4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.07" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.73 cm)

MSRP

1599.99

TUF Gaming T500

Config Model Name

T500MV

Marketing Name

ASUS TUF Gaming T500 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

Processor

Up to Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

GPU

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060TI DUAL 16GB GDDR7 : 3xDP, 1x HDMI

Memory

Up to 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot
16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

Storage

Up to
1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Front IO Ports

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

Rear IO Ports

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (microphone, line-out, Line-in)
1x Kensington lock
4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Expansion Slots (Includes Used)

1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16 (operating at PCIe® 4.0 x8)
1x M.2 connector for WiFi
2x M.2 2280 connector for storage
2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot

Power Supply

Up to 500W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 1000W)

Network

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Weight

13.01 lbs (5.90 kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

6.12" x 11.67" x 14.05" (15.55 x 29.64 x 35.68 cm)

ROG G700

Config Model Name

G700TF

Marketing Name

ROG G700 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 79Processor 285K

GPU

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50690

Memory

Up to 4x DDR5 U-DIMM slot
16GB DDR5 U-DIMM

Storage

Up to 2TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Front IO Ports

1x Headphone
1x Mic in
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

Rear IO Ports

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x Displayport 1.4
3 x Audio jacks
4x USB 2.0 Type-A
4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

Expansion Slots (Includes Used)

1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16
3 x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (when using vertical graphic card, other PCle 4.0 x16 slots are not available)

Power Supply

600W power supply (80+ Gold, peak 600W)

Network

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Weight

40.39 lbs lbs (18.32 kg)

Dimensions (WxDxH)

9.45" x 20.05" x 18.88" (24.00 x 50.92 x 47.96 cm)

