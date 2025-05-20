ASUS And Republic Of Gamers Announces Newly Available NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5060 Equipped Strix G, Zephyrus, And TUF Gaming Laptops

Highlights include:



ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18 with Intel® and AMD options

The ultra-portable Zephyrus G14 Refreshed TUF Gaming A14 , TUF Gaming A16 , F16 , and the TUF Gaming A18 - the series' first-ever 18-inch laptop

ASUS ROG also spotlighted its ROG Bulwark Dock, a 7-in-1 gaming dock designed to expand mobile gaming possibilities, offering 100W USB-C PD support and versatile connectivity.

ROG Strix G16 & G18: Elite Performance for Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate competitive play, the new ROG Strix G16 Intel | AMD ) and ROG Strix G18 (Intel | AMD ) deliver lightning-fast gaming and seamless content creation - powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor, and paired with the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50-Series Laptop GPU's for stunning visuals and blazing performance - now at a more accessible price point.

Gamers can choose between Intel® or AMD configurations, with support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM to handle demanding multitasking and gameplay with ease.

Advanced Tri-Fan cooling, a full-width heatsink, keep performance steady under pressure, while dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots - and PCIe Gen 5 support on Intel models - enable lightning-fast storage upgrades.

With customizable hotkeys, bold design, and serious specs, the Strix G16 and G18 are ready to help gamers rise to the top.

Topping it off, both models feature a vibrant ROG Nebula Display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, delivering smooth, color-accurate visuals for both competitive gaming and creative work.

ROG Zephyrus G14: Ultra-Portable Gaming Powerhouses

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is the ultimate blend of portability and performance, crafted for gamers and creators who need power on the go. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, it combines a lightweight, durable chassis with sleek aesthetics, weighing just 3.31 lbs and measuring under 0.63 inches thin for effortless mobility.

Inside, it's powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 270 Processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X 7500 memory, a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU - delivering smooth gameplay, efficient content creation, and seamless multitasking.

With its bold Slash Lighting design and cutting-edge internals, the G14 redefines what a compact powerhouse can be - stylish, mobile, and built for serious performance.

TUF Gaming A18: The First of its Kind

TUF Gaming Alliance is excited to introduce the TUF Gaming A18 , the first 18-inch laptop in the TUF Gaming lineup introduced during CES 2025. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, the A18 delivers smooth, high-performance gaming and content creation. Equipped with up to 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe® Gen 4 storage, it ensures seamless multitasking, faster load times, and ample space for games, streams, and content.

The TUF Gaming A18 also boasts a stunning 18" display with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals. The display features an extra-tall 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, making it perfect for both gaming and content creation.

The entire 2025 TUF Gaming lineup is built with next-gen technology, offering exceptional value and performance.

TUF Gaming F16 and A16: Gaming Redefined

The TUF Gaming A16 and F16 deliver exceptional performance for gamers who demand both power and durability. With up to an AMD RyzenTM 9 270 Processor in the A16 or an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX in the F16, these laptops are primed for AAA games and demanding creative tasks.

Both models are equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5070 and RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPUs, ensuring smooth gameplay and multitasking. The 2.5K, 165Hz display with 100% sRGB color accuracy offers vibrant visuals, while up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 storage guarantee seamless performance and fast load times.

Built with military-grade durability, the A16 and F16 feature 2nd Gen Arc Flow fans for optimal cooling and reduced noise, ensuring extended gaming sessions without compromise. With easy access to upgrades and a rugged design, these laptops are ready to perform in any environment.

TUF Gaming A14: Performance in a Portable Package

The TUF Gaming A14 brings next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU performance, powered by DLSS 4, AI-enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

Equipped with an AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 Processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, and built-in AI capabilities, the A14 handles demanding games and multitasking effortlessly, including local AI tasks like hand gesture detection and Windows Copilot tools.

Weighing just 3.22 lbs and only 0.67" thick, the A14 is ultraportable without compromising performance. With dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSD slots, plus USB power delivery for easy charging, it offers both power and portability in a 14-inch laptop.

ROG G700: Birth of a Legend

The G700 series of desktops are built from the ground-up for gaming, powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and can now be paired with the up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5070 GPU's for a top-tier gaming experience. G700 series aesthetic includes a large, seamless glass front panel to minimize gaps and joints for a sleek, sophisticated look. With the use of industry-standard components, including the motherboard, power supply, and case fans, the G700 allows for tinkering and upgrading well into the future. Completely tool-less access to the side panels allows new users to easily open the machine, for easy cleaning and future upgrades.

TUF Gaming T500: Built for Combat

TUF Gaming T500 drives an incredible gaming experience and delivers a snappy desktop experience thanks to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 50-Series GPU's and Intel® CoreTM processors. TUF Gaming T500 is inspired by mecha anime, featuring bold lines, and futuristic elements that have both a high-tech and combat-ready feel. With a clear side panel, gamers can get a peek at the beating heart of their machine, softly illuminated by yellow lighting. Like all TUF Gaming machines, T500 meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability and reliability. Tested for resistance and reliability after drops, high-altitude exposure, high and low temperature extremes, and vibrations – TUF Gaming T500 is built to last.

ROG Bulwark Dock:

ROG Bulwark Dock (DG300) offers multi-functionality within a compact, sleek package. With a 7-in-1 docking station, gamers can expand their mobile setups to enable high bandwidth file transfers, access to gigabit Ethernet, drive high-refresh rate displays, and receive up to 100W of USB Power Delivery. ROG Bulwark features an innovative free-angle flip cover that allows user to adjust the angle of the dock to meet user preferences. The ROG Bulwark dock pairs best with ROG Ally and our ROG-Series of Phones, but can also be used with other devices to expand their capability as well.

Pricing & Availability

The all-new ROG Strix G16, Strix G18, ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 and ASUS TUF Gaming A14, TUF A16, TUF A18 (new model), TUF F16 laptops, ROG G700, and TUF T500 featuring the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5060 graphics cards, are available starting from May 19th, 2025 for certain models.

You can now order through the ASUS Store and our partner retailers. Full availability will roll out through the month of June

For further details on availability, refer to the detailed specifications or contact your ASUS representative.

