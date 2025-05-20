ASUS And Republic Of Gamers Announces Newly Available NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5060 Equipped Strix G, Zephyrus, And TUF Gaming Laptops
|
Config Model Name
|
G815LM-IS96
|
G815JMR-SS74
|
G814PM-ES96
|
G814FM-DS95
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix G18 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G18 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G18 (AMD, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G18 (AMD, 2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor 14650HX 2.2 GHz (30MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 16 cores, 24 Threads)
|
AMD RyzenTM 9 8940HX Processor 2.4GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)
|
AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor 2.5GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.4GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NPU
|
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Display
|
18-inch
|
18-inch
|
18-inch
|
18-inch
|
Memory
|
2 x 16GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)
|
2 x 16GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 – 5600 (2x SODIMM)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD camera
|
1080P FHD camera
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Weight
|
7.05 lbs (3.20 Kg)
|
7.05 lbs (3.20 Kg)
|
6.61 lbs (3.00 Kg)
|
6.61 lbs (3.00 Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm)
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm)
|
15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" (39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" (39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1999.99
|
1699.99
|
1999.99
|
1899.99
ROG Strix G16 (Intel & AMD CPU)
|
Config Model Name
|
G615LM-MS74
|
G615LM-DS96
|
G615LM-DS94
|
G615JMR-DS94
|
G615JMR-AS74
|
G614FM-WS94
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G16 (Intel, 2025)
|
ROG Strix G16 (AMD, 2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® CoreTM i9 Processor 14900HX 2.2 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.8 GHz, 24 cores, 32 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor 14650HX 2.2 GHz (30MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 16 cores, 24 Threads)
|
AMD RyzenTM 9 9955HX Processor 2.5GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.4GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NPU
|
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Display
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio
|
Memory
|
2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD camera
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
90 Whr
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Weight
|
5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)
|
5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)
|
5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)
|
5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)
|
5.84 lbs (2.65Kg)
|
5.51 lbs (2.5Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" (35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1799.99
|
2099.99
|
1999.99
|
1799.99
|
1499.99
|
1599.99
Zephyrus G14
|
Config Model Name
|
GA403UM-G144
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD, 2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
AMD RyzenTM 9 270
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|
Display
|
14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|
Memory
|
16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|
IO Ports
|
"1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack"
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD camera
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
Weight
|
5.51 lbs (2.5Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
12.26" x 8.66" x 0.63" (35.4 x 26.4 x 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1799.99
ASUS TUF Gaming A14
|
Config Model Name
|
FA401KM-DS74
|
Marketing Name
|
TUF Gaming A14 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS
|
NPU
|
AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|
Display
|
14-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100.00%
|
Memory
|
2 x 8GB LPDDR5X 7500 on board
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Battery
|
73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Weight
|
3.22 lbs (1.46 Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
2.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78" (31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1699.99
ASUS TUF Gaming A16
|
Config Model Name
|
FA608UM - NS76
|
FA608UM - NS73
|
|
Marketing Name
|
TUF Gaming A16 (2025)
|
TUF Gaming A16 (2025)
|
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
|
Processor
|
AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
|
|
NPU
|
AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
|
8GB GDDR7
|
8GB GDDR7
|
|
Display
|
16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%
|
16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%
|
|
Memory
|
16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, the memory speed of the systems vary by CPU SPEC x 2
|
16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, the memory speed of the systems vary by CPU SPEC x 2
|
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
|
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
|
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
|
|
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
|
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
|
|
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)
|
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 10Gbps)
|
|
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
|
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
|
|
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
|
Battery
|
90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|
90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
|
Weight
|
4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)
|
4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)
|
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.01" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.57 cm)
|
13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.01" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.57 cm)
|
|
MSRP
|
1699.99
|
1799.99
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A18
|
Config Model Name
|
FA808UM - IS74
|
Marketing Name
|
TUF Gaming A18 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
AMD RyzenTM 7 260 Processor 3.8GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
NPU
|
AMD XDNATM NPU up to 16TOPS
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|
Display
|
18-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:144Hz, FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200, WUXGA), - Response Time:3ms, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100%
|
Memory
|
2 x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x USB 2.0 Type-A (data speed up to 480Mbps)
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPortTM / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x RJ45 LAN port
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM (data speed up to 40Gbps)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Battery
|
90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Weight
|
5.73 lbs (2.60 Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
15.71" x 11.14" x 0.74" ~ 1.05" (39.9 x 28.3 x 1.89 ~ 2.67 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1599.99
ASUS TUF Gaming F16
|
Config Model Name
|
FX608JMR - DS76
|
Marketing Name
|
TUF Gaming F16 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, 8GB GDDR7, 115W (100W+15W)
|
NPU
|
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|
Display
|
16-inch, MUX Switch + NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, Anti-glare display, - Refresh Rate:165Hz, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) 16:10 aspect ratio, G-Sync, IPS-level, - sRGB:100.00%
|
Memory
|
2 x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Battery
|
90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|
Power Supply
|
Rectangle Conn, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)
|
Weight
|
4.85 lbs (2.20 Kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
13.94" x 10.59" x 0.70" ~ 1.07" (35.4 x 26.9 x 1.79 ~ 2.73 cm)
|
MSRP
|
1599.99
TUF Gaming T500
|
Config Model Name
|
T500MV
|
Marketing Name
|
ASUS TUF Gaming T500 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
GPU
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060TI DUAL 16GB GDDR7 : 3xDP, 1x HDMI
|
Memory
|
Up to 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot
|
Storage
|
Up to
|
Front IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|
Rear IO Ports
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
Expansion Slots (Includes Used)
|
1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16 (operating at PCIe® 4.0 x8)
|
Power Supply
|
Up to 500W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 1000W)
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Weight
|
13.01 lbs (5.90 kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
6.12" x 11.67" x 14.05" (15.55 x 29.64 x 35.68 cm)
ROG G700
|
Config Model Name
|
G700TF
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG G700 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 79Processor 285K
|
GPU
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50690
|
Memory
|
Up to 4x DDR5 U-DIMM slot
|
Storage
|
Up to 2TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Front IO Ports
|
1x Headphone
|
Rear IO Ports
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
Expansion Slots (Includes Used)
|
1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16
|
Power Supply
|
600W power supply (80+ Gold, peak 600W)
|
Network
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Weight
|
40.39 lbs lbs (18.32 kg)
|
Dimensions (WxDxH)
|
9.45" x 20.05" x 18.88" (24.00 x 50.92 x 47.96 cm)
Notes to Editors
ASUS USA Pressroom:
ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):
Where to buy:
G814FM–DS95:
G814PM – ES 96:
G615JMR-DS94:
G615LM-DS94:
FA401KM-DS74:
G615LM-DS96:
FX608JMR-DS76:
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment