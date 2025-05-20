Showcasing Functional And Sustainable Nutrition At Vitafoods Europe

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean Export

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – From the cocoa fields of Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic to the vibrant kitchens of Jamaica, Caribbean innovation in health foods is set to make an impact on the global stage.

From May 20–22, four agro-processors from the region will bring bold flavours, functional ingredients, and highlight their sustainable practices at Vitafoods Europe 2025 in Barcelona-one of the world's leading events for the health and nutrition industry.

Supported by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and the European Union under the Absolutely Caribbean brand, the event provides a strategic platform for participating firms to engage directly with European buyers, build commercial relationships, and gain valuable market insights.

The selected companies-Benlar Foods (Jamaica), Kahkow (Dominican Republic), Kairi Chocolate Company Limited (Trinidad and Tobago), and Veusse Naturals Ltd (Trinidad and Tobago)-will showcase a range of products including traditionally fermented sauces, a range of coconut water fruit infusions, sustainably sourced cocoa and vegan chocolate bars, as well as plant-based cheeses.

“The participation of these four exceptional Caribbean companies at Vitafoods Europe is a testament to the region's capacity for innovation and its alignment with global health and wellness trends,” said Natasha Edwin-Walcott, Lead – Export Development and Promotion at Caribbean Export” By supporting firms that are creating sustainable, functional products rooted in the Caribbean's rich biodiversity, we're opening new doors for trade, investment, and long-term growth in international markets.”

Consumer preferences across Europe are shifting toward healthier, more natural food options. A 2024 FoodNavigator survey found that 60 percent of consumers are actively trying to eat healthily, with increasing demand for natural, organic, and regionally sourced products. Additionally, a Speciality Food Magazine report revealed that 38 percent of consumers aged 35–44 purchase functional foods weekly, with digestive health and immune support among their top concerns.

The Caribbean firms exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe 2025 are well-positioned to meet these evolving demands:



Benlar Foods offers 100% Jamaican sauces as well as a range of Caribbean fruit-infused coconut water, crafted in an ISO 14001-certified facility.

Kahkow and Kairi present premium cocoa products made using sustainable farming methods, highlighting the rich, authentic taste of the Caribbean. Kairi's vegan options, including chickpeas and plantain, these innovations are set to captivate the European audience. Veusse Naturals Ltd develops nutrient-dense, plant-based cheeses and probiotic-enriched aiolis, incorporating indigenous Caribbean plants to support biodiversity and health-conscious living.

Participation at Vitafoods Europe represents a key opportunity for these brands to expand their presence in international markets and contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue on health, sustainability, and food innovation.

The post Showcasing functional and sustainable nutrition at Vitafoods Europe appeared first on Caribbean News Global .