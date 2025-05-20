MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On Monday, Venezuela's foreign affairs minister Yvan Gil and Indian ambassador to Venezuela Ashok Babu held a meeting in Caracas to reaffirm the cooperative ties both countries have developed over 65 years of diplomatic relations.

“We had a very productive meeting with ambassador Ashok Babu aimed at reaffirming our strong cooperation in political, energy and trade matters, which we have cultivated over the years. We also highlighted our shared stance on promoting dialogue and understanding in multilateral forums,” the Bolivarian diplomat said.

The Venezuelan diplomat also emphasised that the meeting served to consolidate the alliance in a more solid manner, underscoring a convergence of visions in the international arena. The encounter highlighted both nations' commitment to advancing mutual progress and expanding their strategic collaboration.

Earlier this year, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed his administration's commitment to India to build“an increasingly comprehensive map of joint work and cooperation.”

He also announced that Indian investment in Venezuela's energy sector is expected to grow significantly. The Bolivarian leader stressed that Venezuela's energy future will increasingly be tied to India, a country he described as one of the emerging new superpowers.

“Trump to zero in on fragmenting BRICS, Ukraine to take back seat” – TASS.

According to political scientist Boris Mezhuyev, in all likelihood attempts to replace the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, and pit India, Russia and China against each other are coming.

Venezuela and India established diplomatic relations in October 1959, marking the beginning of a bilateral relationship grounded in mutual respect and cooperation. Over the decades, these nations have engaged in diplomatic, economic and cultural exchanges, underscoring their shared interest in South-South cooperation. High-level visits, ministerial meetings and participation in multilateral forums have contributed to the strengthening of ties, particularly in areas of energy, trade and political coordination.

Energy cooperation has been a cornerstone of Venezuela–India relations, with India being one of the primary buyers of Venezuelan crude oil. Indian companies have invested in Venezuela's petroleum sector, participating in joint ventures for oil exploration and production. Despite challenges posed by US sanctions against the Bolivarian Revolution, India has maintained a pragmatic approach, continuing to pursue energy partnerships that align with its growing demand for oil and commitment to diversifying sources.

Beyond the energy sector, both countries have expressed interest in expanding their strategic partnership, particularly in trade, pharmaceuticals, technology, and education. Venezuela has sought to deepen collaboration with India as part of its broader foreign policy of forging alliances with emerging global powers.

Likewise, India views Venezuela as a valuable partner in promoting a multipolar world order and enhancing its global south diplomacy. The bilateral relationship continues to evolve, driven by shared interests and a convergence of political and economic goals on the international stage.

The post Venezuela – India reaffirm political, energy, and trade cooperation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .