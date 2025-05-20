Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
RIYADH -- The Gulf Cooperation Council and the Muslim World Leagued welcomed the European Union's decision to lift economic sanctions on the Syrian Arab Republic.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah met with Spanish State Secretary for Trade Amparo Lopez Senovilla to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the defense and security sectors.
KUWAIT -- The Oil Ministry affirmed that the Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) is a strategic pillar of Kuwait's oil sector, representing a pivotal link in delivering Kuwaiti oil and its derivatives to global markets.
VIENNA -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah affirmed that the State of Kuwait dedicates significant concern for broadening the cooperation with nations of the globe in the field of human rights.
BRUSSELS -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the EU's decision to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Syria, describing it as an important step toward supporting the country's recovery path. (end) mb
