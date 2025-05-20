Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cabinet Holds Weekly Session


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet held its regular weekly session on Tuesday under chairmanship of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
Following the session, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheridah Al-Mousherji stated that the ministers were informed about the decision by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to task His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to represent him at the Second ASEAN Summit with the GCC States plus China and ASEAN Economic Forum with the GCC States and China, both scheduled in Kuala Lumpur on May 26-28.
The ministers were briefed about messages addressed to His Highness the Amir from presidents of brothely and friendly states on boosting bilateral relations and activating cooperation in various spheres. (more)
