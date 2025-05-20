Historic Matriarchal Movement Celebrates Daughters Named After Their Mothers With Unprecedented Billboard Takeover
Junia (Jn.), the feminine version of“Junior,” is unveiled in Times Square-spotlighting matriarchal lineage on the world stage.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, a legacy will illuminate Times Square-not of a brand, product, or celebrity-but of a movement. For the first time in history, a naming tradition centered on daughters is claiming center stage in one of the most iconic locations on Earth.
The Junia Naming Tradition, founded by visionary leader Dr. Tamara Nall Ezeanii, honors daughters who bear their mother's full name by granting them the generational suffix“Junia” (Jn.)-the feminine counterpart to“Junior.” This cultural innovation celebrates matriarchal lineage, spiritual heritage, and generational power passed from mother to daughter.
🎥 The movement's 15-second video tribute will air 88 times over 22 hours, across two major Times Square billboards-broadcasting love, identity, and legacy to millions of passersby and global viewers via livestream.
📍 Billboard Locations & Viewing Times
BILLBOARD #1
📌 1560 Broadway (between 46th & 47th St.) - Above the Pelé Store
🕒 Air Times: 18, 19, 32, and 51 minutes past every hour
🎥 Watch Live:
BILLBOARD #2
📌 1500 Broadway (between 43rd & 44th St.) - Above Carlo's Bake Shop
🕒 Air Times: 8, 17, 32, and 47 minutes past every hour
🎥 Watch Live: !.tJ90CoLmq7TzrY396Yd88IHwO9LItleNxRqGAbDpxLE!.tJ90CoLmq7TzrY396Yd88IStea0dqqMEqmQhFVoWM30!.times_square_locations/camera
“This Is HERstory in the Making”
“For centuries, sons named after their fathers were celebrated as Juniors. Daughters, even those who carried their mother's full name, remained invisible in legacy traditions,” says Dr. Tamara Nall Ezeanii.“Junia changes that. This isn't just a name-it's a movement.”
Inspired by the biblical Junia-a revered apostle praised in Romans 16:7-this naming tradition marks a turning point in how the world views feminine inheritance and cultural legacy.
🌐 Join the Movement
Families across the globe are invited to:
✅ Visit
✅ Download the official Junia Certificate
✅ Start their own Junia Naming Ceremony
✅ Share their stories using #JuniaLegacy
Whether in Times Square or tuning in from around the world, this moment belongs to every daughter whose name carries the dreams, strength, and vision of the women before her.
Media Contact:
Tamara Nall Ezeanii
Founder, The Junia Naming Tradition
📩 ...
🌐
📸 Images and interviews available upon request
#JuniaLegacy #HerStory #TimesSquareTakeover #MatriarchalMovement #MothersAndDaughters #LegacyMakers #WomenInHistory #JuniaJn #BlackMothersMatter #NamingTradition #NYCmoment #HistoryInTheMaking
Dr. Tamara Nall Ezeanii
Junia Legacy
+1 646-729-3330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
