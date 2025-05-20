Soapy Joe's Car Wash Opens 25Th Car Wash In Carlsbad

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "By expanding our footprint, we're showing the San Diego community that what we mean when we say we're invested in their lives," said Soapy Joe's COO Isaac G. Lee. "We're not like every other car wash – we surprise and delight our customers every time they're onsite and that is what we're known for. The residents of Carlsbad will now have access to the Soapy Joe's experience as well as efficient, high-end car care."

Each wash comes with a citrus pre-soak, rinse, dry and Soapy Joe's citrus scented air freshener. Customers can upgrade their washes to the Super Joe or Magic Joe options, which both feature rain repellent, tire shine and triple conditioner. The Magic Joe wash gives drivers access to the brand's industry leading Magic Graphene treatment, which effectively repels dirt and contaminants while providing a clear, glossy finish. Unlimited wash club memberships are available starting at $25.99.

Voted the "Best Car Wash in San Diego," four years in a row, Soapy Joe's remains committed to serving the San Diego community. To date, the company has donated more than $2 million to local organizations and has given away more than 120,000 free car washes to the community.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's Car Wash or to become a wash club member, please visit .

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with 25 locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations Water Savers® designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoe .

Media Contact:

Krista Moffett

[email protected]

SOURCE Soapy Joe's Car Wash