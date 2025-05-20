Soapy Joe's Car Wash Opens 25Th Car Wash In Carlsbad
Each wash comes with a citrus pre-soak, rinse, dry and Soapy Joe's citrus scented air freshener. Customers can upgrade their washes to the Super Joe or Magic Joe options, which both feature rain repellent, tire shine and triple conditioner. The Magic Joe wash gives drivers access to the brand's industry leading Magic Graphene treatment, which effectively repels dirt and contaminants while providing a clear, glossy finish. Unlimited wash club memberships are available starting at $25.99.
Voted the "Best Car Wash in San Diego," four years in a row, Soapy Joe's remains committed to serving the San Diego community. To date, the company has donated more than $2 million to local organizations and has given away more than 120,000 free car washes to the community.
To learn more about Soapy Joe's Car Wash or to become a wash club member, please visit .
About Soapy Joe's
Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with 25 locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations Water Savers® designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoe .
Media Contact:
Krista Moffett
[email protected]
SOURCE Soapy Joe's Car Wash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment